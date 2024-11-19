10 Cocktail Mixers To Avoid When Stocking Your Bar

Some nights, you just want to kick back and enjoy a spirit, like whiskey, on its own — as in neat or on the rocks. But other times, you might prefer to enhance the potential deliciousness of your boozy concoction with an additional ingredient. A simple mixed drink or cocktail simply hits the spot sometimes, and they don't have to be complicated to be enjoyable. Of course, while there's some debate regarding the difference between a cocktail and a mixed drink, we can say that some mixers should undoubtedly be avoided when stocking your home bar or pantry.

Now, to be fair, certain popular cocktail mixers might be perfectly fine on their own. However, they can also end up overpowering any alcohol you mix with it. Additionally, some mixers contain a shocking amount of sugar (along with other mystery ingredients), while others have been found to interact with alcohol in potentially dangerous ways.

So before you check out our list of mixers and ingredients that you should have on hand at all times, allow us to discuss which cocktail mixers you should steer clear of buying when restocking your bar. Even if you're a little surprised by some of the items included, trust us when we say you'll thank us later.