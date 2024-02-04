Lighten Up Your Next Dark And Stormy With A Ginger Ale Swap

When it comes to classic cocktails, the dark and stormy is a perfect option for those who enjoy drinks with strong flavors. The combination of dark rum, potent ginger beer, tangy lime, and astringent bitters forms a layered and complex flavor experience that easily pleases sophisticated palates. However, if you are newer to cocktails or if you simply like a gentler beverage, you may struggle to enjoy it. If that is the case, there is one quick way to tame this punchy drink — just substitute the ginger beer for ginger ale.

Though similar in name, there is a notable difference between ginger beer and ginger ale. The more familiar of the two is typically ginger ale — a non-alcoholic ginger soda with a crisp, sweet ginger flavor. Meanwhile, ginger beer is a fermented ginger beverage that may or may not be slightly alcoholic and has a very intense ginger flavor. A dark and stormy cocktail is traditionally made with the latter, which is a large part of why it has such a strong taste. By switching out ginger beer for ginger ale, you will make your dark and stormy milder and less overwhelming, allowing you to better appreciate some of the other flavors the drink has to offer.