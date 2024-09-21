Homemade Ginger Ale Is Only 5 Ingredients Away
There's something about ginger ale that really hits the spot. The combination of sweet, spicy and bubbly is refreshing on a hot summer's day and an excellent mixer for a cheeky cocktail at any time of year. Sure, there are some tasty ginger ale brands on the market, but it's easier than you might think to make at home. You just need five ingredients: fresh ginger root, sugar, salt, limes, and club soda. You can substitute lemons if you're in a pinch, but we think the lime pairs best with the ginger.
Start by peeling and slicing the ginger root — you'll need 1 cup of it — and add to a saucepan with 2 cups of water. Cover and simmer on low for 20 minutes. Strain out the ginger pieces and add ¾ cup of sugar and a pinch of salt, heating until the sugar is completely dissolved. You've now created a ginger syrup that will form the base of your ginger ale, and can be stored for up to a week in the fridge. When you're ready to enjoy your ginger ale, add a quarter cup of ginger syrup to your glass along with a good squeeze of lime juice and fill with club soda. Stir to combine and enjoy with a wedge of lime if you're feeling fancy.
Fresh ideas for enjoying your ginger ale
This simple recipe lends itself well to customization, and the whole point of making your own is that you can tweak it to your taste — changing the amounts of ginger or sugar to make it spicier or sweeter. If you want to avoid refined sugar, you can also use maple syrup, agave, honey to sweeten. Skip the step for adding the sugar, and instead add your sweetener to the glass with the ginger infusion and club soda.
For an easy but effective way to add some pizzaz to your ginger ale, try serving over muddled mint leaves or add slices of fresh fruit like peach or strawberry. You'll get all the fun of a cocktail without the alcohol. For a big flavor boost, try adding spices to the steeping water. Cardamon or star anise will impart warm notes that complement the ginger flavor. When it comes to serving, ginger ale is the perfect addition to many mixed drinks. Although ginger beer and ginger ale are not the same, it's a reasonable swap to make. A homemade ginger ale spiked with spices could be the making of your own take on a dark and stormy.