Homemade Ginger Ale Is Only 5 Ingredients Away

There's something about ginger ale that really hits the spot. The combination of sweet, spicy and bubbly is refreshing on a hot summer's day and an excellent mixer for a cheeky cocktail at any time of year. Sure, there are some tasty ginger ale brands on the market, but it's easier than you might think to make at home. You just need five ingredients: fresh ginger root, sugar, salt, limes, and club soda. You can substitute lemons if you're in a pinch, but we think the lime pairs best with the ginger.

Start by peeling and slicing the ginger root — you'll need 1 cup of it — and add to a saucepan with 2 cups of water. Cover and simmer on low for 20 minutes. Strain out the ginger pieces and add ¾ cup of sugar and a pinch of salt, heating until the sugar is completely dissolved. You've now created a ginger syrup that will form the base of your ginger ale, and can be stored for up to a week in the fridge. When you're ready to enjoy your ginger ale, add a quarter cup of ginger syrup to your glass along with a good squeeze of lime juice and fill with club soda. Stir to combine and enjoy with a wedge of lime if you're feeling fancy.