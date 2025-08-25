10 Trendy Summer Cocktails We Love (And 6 That Need To Be Retired)

When the summer weather sets in and the days grow longer, relaxing with a cold beverage is practically mandatory. Some people prefer to quench their thirst with beer, while others can think of nothing more satisfying than iced tea. Of course, nothing feels quite as celebratory and summery as a good cocktail.

Whether you're lounging on the beach during a vacation or grabbing a quick moment of relaxation after work, a good cocktail can instantly put you into out-of-office mode. While there's no strict definition of a summer cocktail, it's fair to say that the unifying factor is that they are all refreshing.

Generally containing bright flavors and often including citrus or summer fruits, as well, summer cocktails should cool you down without feeling overly heavy. In other words, while an espresso martini might be the ideal option for colder months — when that velvety coffee liqueur hits the spot — the summer is for spritzes, sours, and smashes. Without further ado, here are some of the best and worst summer cocktail options offered during the season. We're only covering alcoholic beverages here, but check out our beginner's guide to crafting the tastiest mocktails at home if you prefer.