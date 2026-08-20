Peet's 2026 Fall Menu Ranges From Chef's Kiss To Never Order Again
It may be the middle of August and temperatures are still well into the 80s across the country, but that doesn't mean we aren't already thinking about fall. School has started, Halloween candy lines the grocery store shelves, and pumpkin spice lattes are popping up in your favorite coffee shops.
While Starbucks' famous latte won't hit steamers until next week, Peet's Coffee got a jump on things and just released its new fall menu. Of course, the classic pumpkin and pumpkin chai lattes are on the menu again this year, but so are nine other offerings. Since I'm such a huge Peet's fan, I ran right out to try them. A few hit all the right notes while others missed the mark completely.
Since these are seasonal items, not all of the publicized options were available at my local Peet's. But just because I couldn't get them doesn't mean your Peet's won't have them. So, if you're a Peet's fan who loves apples, pumpkin, cinnamon, and spice, read on to see just what you should order and what you should skip the next time you head to the coffee shop.
Methodology
I'm a huge Peet's fan. In fact, when the shop a block from me closed due to the Keurig Dr. Pepper buyout, I mourned for a week. Thankfully, there's one a few miles away, so I still make sure to get there, especially when it releases a new seasonal menu. There's always something delicious that elicits all those warm and fuzzy feels. It's usually so yummy, I end up ordering said seasonal beverage the whole season.
That's what I expected when I walked into my local storefront. I ordered everything on the new menu because I wanted to find my new favorite fall item. Sometimes I'll order my drinks with less syrup or a different milk, but this time I ordered everything as-is because I always like to try the original before I make any changes. I wanted these drinks to maintain their intense coffee flavor, for which Peet's is so well known (and why it's my favorite coffee chain), but have hints of all those delectable fall fruits and spices I love so much. Did they meet my expectations? Read on to find out.
Taste Test: Mini Bacon Biscuit Bite
I love a good flaky biscuit. And who can say no to a couple of strips of crispy bacon? Sounds like a match made in heaven to me. Well, Peet's clearly thought so as well, which is why this sandwich is on its new menu. And I'm so happy it is. While I wouldn't call it a bite, it's definitely smaller than some of those other breakfast biscuits out there.
The biscuit itself is tender, flaky, buttery goodness. I'd be happy eating it all on its own. But then there's also bacon and an apple-cheddar-Neufchâtel spread that's slathered on one side. When combined, you get the perfect amount of salt and sweet. The Neufchâtel adds a creaminess that coats the tongue, while the cheddar adds just the right amount of salt. The apple introduces a pop of tart sweetness that, when combined with the bacon, makes for the perfect breakfast (or brunch) bite.
While it took me more than one bite, I easily finished this biscuit and debated ordering a second since it's only $3.95. On its own, the Mini Bacon Biscuit Bite may not be enough to fulfill your typical breakfast, but when combined with your favorite fall coffee drink, it's the perfect size: enough to satiate you and keep you going till lunch.
Taste Test: Home Harvest Pretzwich
The Mini Bacon Biscuit may have been a home run, but the Home Harvest Pretzwich was a serious strikeout. Even though I'm not a big fan of the new, popular pretzel bun, I was looking forward to tasting this dish because I love sausage, cranberries, and caramelized onions. Based on the description, I thought it was going to be Peet's take on Thanksgiving just in breakfast form.
While it had all the elements of the November holiday feast, including a cranberry chicken sausage patty and an herbal Neufchâtel-based spread with sage, thyme, mustard, and caramelized onion, the end result was anything but pleasurable. The bun was soggy, and I honestly couldn't tell if there even was a sausage patty because it lacked flavor and the texture was exactly the same as the bun.
The only thing I actually enjoyed about the Pretzwich was that spread. Again, because its base was the Neufchâtel cheese, it had a delightful velvety mouthfeel, and the caramelized onions added a lovely charred sweetness that melded flawlessly with the sage, thyme, and mustard. I just wish the sausage patty and bun had been more palatable. It may only be $6.95, but even at that low price, this sandwich is absolutely not worth it.
Taste Test: Iced Pumpkin Bread
As long as you follow a simple pumpkin bread recipe, it's impossible to mess it up; ideally, you should end up with a moist loaf that has all the flavors of fall. Well, Peet's Coffee clearly has a winning recipe because this Iced Pumpkin Bread is everything I want when I'm in the mood for a fall sweet treat. It's moist, buttery, and full of pumpkin flavor. But what really solidifies this slice of heaven in my "must sample" list is all the fall baking spices. I can absolutely taste the cinnamon and cloves with each bite.
If the bread were all on its own, I'd still rave and order it every chance I got. But Peet's goes the extra mile by coating the top with a sweet, cream cheese icing that adds a luscious counter to the spices in the moist loaf. If you're like me and tend to opt for something sweet to go with your coffee instead of something savory, then this Iced Pumpkin Bread is definitely the way to go. Plus, the fact that it's only $4.25 makes it a no-brainer.
Taste Test: Pumpkin Latte
When I hear that fall menus are coming, the first thing that springs to mind is the Pumpkin Latte. Peet's Coffee knows this well, which is why, in the middle of all its new offerings, there are two classics that will always be part of the menu. The first is the Pumpkin Latte.
Hot or iced, this drink is a classic for a reason. Made with Peet's signature Espresso Forté, the espresso is then mixed with the flavors of pumpkin pie, luscious steamed milk, and topped with a variety of fall spices. The end result is a cozy blanket for your mouth.
I love a good fall-themed latte, and Peet's has it nailed with this Pumpkin version. While I prefer a hot latte with the steam wafting off the top, the iced version is perfect for these unusually hot days that could continue well into September. The only issue with the iced version is that as the ice melts, those delectable fall flavors get muted as the drink becomes diluted. But even with that small factor, I'd still happily opt for this $6 latte to get me through the next few months.
Taste Test: Iced Pumpkin Chai Latte with Vanilla Dream Top
If you prefer a little more spice in your lattes, then you definitely want to check out Peet's Iced Pumpkin Chai Latte with Vanilla Dream Top. This drink has the same essence as the classic Pumpkin Latte but then goes above and beyond by infusing the coffee with the intense Middle Eastern flavors of ginger, cinnamon, and clove.
I don't usually go for Chai because, as much as I love each of those spices on their own, all together they tend to overpower the intense coffee flavor that I can't get enough of. That's not the case here. The ice tones down that spice combination, but instead of diluting all the flavors, you get a harmonious orchestra where the coffee still shines through while the ginger, cinnamon, and clove provide hints of spice on the finish instead of overwhelming the entire drink.
As for the vanilla dream top, it doesn't really add anything other than a pretty layer of cream ... at first. But once it starts to melt into the drink, it adds a wonderful note of vanilla that elevates the entire beverage. Coming in at $7.95, this drink is a little pricier than the classic Pumpkin Latte, but I'd still choose it over the original because of that extra pop of vanilla and spice.
Taste Test: Iced Pumpkin Matcha Latte
This latte is so pretty, I couldn't wait to taste it. I only wish the flavors were as exciting as its appearance. When I was first handed the drink, it was a stunning layered spectacle of white, matcha green, and tan. I dove right in and took a sip. Unfortunately, I was underwhelmed. The drink wasn't bad, per se; it just didn't have the pumpkin or matcha flavor I was hoping for. So, I mixed it up, hoping that would fix the problem. That only made matters worse.
Once stirred together, all the pumpkin flavor was lost, and the only thing I could taste was matcha. There was one saving grace: that creamy vanilla dream top Peet's is adding to a few of its fall drinks. The topping added a nice creaminess that made the drink more enjoyable to sip, but didn't really add any vanilla or sweetness.
Considering it's the most expensive drink on the menu, coming in at $8.25, I'd only recommend ordering this drink if you love matcha. But if that's the case, just order a plain iced matcha latte and skip the pumpkin and vanilla topping.
Taste Test: Caramel Apple Protein Smoothie
Smoothies may not spring to mind when you think of Peet's, but the coffee chain is blending up a few for the fall season. They even have an extra shot of protein so you can fulfill your daily dose. Considering it's only $7.95, it seems like a great alternative when you're not necessarily in the mood for coffee. Since I can never get enough protein and I love apples and caramel, I couldn't wait to taste this new offering. Once again, the reality came nowhere near what I imagined.
While the drink was a beautiful creamy beige concoction full of promise, the flavors failed to fulfill that picture. The first sip actually thrilled me as the cool creaminess covered my tongue and led to delicious hints of vanilla and caramel. Unfortunately, as I continued to drink the smoothie, those delightful flavors were superseded by an artificial apple taste at the back of my throat that left me wanting. I continued to sip the smoothie, hoping the apple would dissipate, but it only got worse. I love a creamy smoothie in the morning, but this one just isn't any good.
Taste Test: Sparkling Green Apple Energy
Out of all the drinks on Peet's new fall menu, this one is the most stunning, especially on a hot day. A glass of bright green and bubbles, the Sparkling Green Apple Energy looks like something out of a Technicolor fever dream. And if you love green apple Jolly Ranchers, then you'll absolutely love this drink.
As for me, I tend to avoid the little green candy as the apple flavor tastes artificial, while the candy itself tends to be too sweet and too tart at the same time. And that's exactly how the Sparkling Green Apple Energy tastes. The bubbles are delightfully refreshing on a hot day, but the flavor is so overpowering, it's like an artificial apple flavor bomb, especially if you don't stir it up first.
My first sip was so staggering, I practically fell over. Once I stirred up the sparkler, it was a little more palatable, but still quite cloying. I'd say this drink was made with children in mind, because I'm sure most kids would slurp this down in seconds. But since it has 80 mg of caffeine (slightly less than a regular cup of coffee), I don't know that I'd recommend it for them either. I know we're all looking for something to wake us up in the middle of the day, but if you're looking for an energy drink that isn't Red Bull, there are definitely better options out there.
Final Thoughts
As someone who loves fall flavors, I'm pretty happy with the new items Peet's Coffee has presented this year. While there are definitely some duds that I will absolutely not be sampling again, there are a few standouts for which I can't wait to go back.
The Bacon Biscuit Bite, Pumpkin Bread, Pumpkin Latte, and Iced Pumpkin Chai Latte were not only a textural delight, but they also had those enticing fall flavors I crave once the weather turns cold. And I wouldn't be too upset if the Bacon Biscuit Bite were to take up permanent residence on the Peet's menu.
Sure, a few of the food and beverage options aren't worth the trek or the money, but there are enough choices in both categories that definitely warrant an immediate jaunt to your local Peet's, even if it doesn't yet feel like fall.