Peet's 2026 Fall Menu Ranges From Chef's Kiss To Never Order Again

It may be the middle of August and temperatures are still well into the 80s across the country, but that doesn't mean we aren't already thinking about fall. School has started, Halloween candy lines the grocery store shelves, and pumpkin spice lattes are popping up in your favorite coffee shops.

While Starbucks' famous latte won't hit steamers until next week, Peet's Coffee got a jump on things and just released its new fall menu. Of course, the classic pumpkin and pumpkin chai lattes are on the menu again this year, but so are nine other offerings. Since I'm such a huge Peet's fan, I ran right out to try them. A few hit all the right notes while others missed the mark completely.

Since these are seasonal items, not all of the publicized options were available at my local Peet's. But just because I couldn't get them doesn't mean your Peet's won't have them. So, if you're a Peet's fan who loves apples, pumpkin, cinnamon, and spice, read on to see just what you should order and what you should skip the next time you head to the coffee shop.