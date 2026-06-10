This Coffee Chain Is Behind One Of The Biggest Closures Of 2026 So Far

The restaurant business is notoriously cutthroat, but famous chains tend to have more staying power. Of course, even the most popular chains aren't immune to the ups and downs of sales, changing demands of customers, and fierce new competitors. Unfortunately, 2026 has brought some surprising and unexpected chain closures — including some from the beloved coffee chain, Peet's Coffee.

Founded in 1966 in Berkley, California, Peet's went from a local coffee house to an international chain with over 400 locations. However, the chain has experienced a drop in sales at various locations, prompting the company to shutter upwards of two dozen locations in the San Francisco area. Ito the chagrin of many loyal customers, another location in Evanston, Illinois, also shuttered. Customers went so far as to create a petition to extend the closure date to give customers enough time to prove their loyalty and get sales up.

However, customer complaints couldn't keep Peet's from closing due to declining sales. The closures coincide with the chain's coming under new ownership, bought out by Keurig Dr Pepper, which decided to shift its business alignment. Apparently low sales at coffee bar locations didn't align with a long-term growth strategy, which is why states like California and Illinois are seeing less of Peet's Coffee bar locations. Still, the store-bought Peet's coffee brand is very much alive and well, selling in both pod and coffee bean form at many major grocery chains.