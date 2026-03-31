12 Peet's Iced Coffee Drinks Ranked Worst To Best

Iced coffees begin to sound more and more enticing as the temperatures start to rise. I'm more of a hot coffee gal, but even I succumb to iced beverages, especially thanks to hot temps earlier in the year. When I tested a selection of 11 Peet's hot coffees just a week ago, I had some gnarly heat waves in my area, so cooling off with a chilly caffeinated drink sounded pretty satisfactory then. This time around, I tried 12 iced options, and well, they are pretty scrumptious no matter what time of year you drink them.

I judged the coffees based on the taste and complexity of the drink, whether I could identify the key ingredients, and the drink's overall value for the price — these coffees ranged from $3.10 to $7.30. I preferred more complex drinks, but that's not to say simpler ones aren't good — the flavor merely had to stand out in order to beat some of the more intricate sippers. Come with me on this highly caffeinated journey to see which Peet's iced coffee drinks are the most interesting and flavorful.