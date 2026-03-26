11 Peet's Hot Coffee Drinks Ranked Worst To Best

It's safe to say there's such an incredible array of coffee drinks out there for one to try, thanks to all the different types of flavorings, milks, and add-ons on the market today. Peet's Coffee has a long list of hot and iced coffee beverages to select from, but I wanted to try out the company's hot drinks specifically. As someone who drinks hot coffee in the summertime (not to be confused with heatwaves or obscenely hot temperatures), it seemed like a safe place to start.

I tried 11 hot coffee drinks from the brand, selecting one or more beverages from each section of the menu: drip, espresso, lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, and macchiatos. But there's quite a lot more if you factor in whether you want medium or dark roast, caffeinated, decaf, and all the different flavorings and coffee styles. I selected the basics as well as flavors that sounded appealing to me, and my ranking is determined by cohesive flavor, delivery of the drinks' ingredients, price, and my own personal preferences.

The drinks I sipped on ranged from $3.95 to $7.50, based on San Diego prices; I won't mention specific cost because this may vary on your location, but I will give context, where relevant, and where the price played a part in the ranking. Let's see how they fared when compared against each other. Prices and information are accurate at the time of publishing; in fact, Peet's just upped its prices as I wrote this article, so everything has a newer (higher) price.