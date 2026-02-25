This Chain's Large Coffee Has More Caffeine Than Is Recommended In A Day

What's really interesting is that caffeine levels vary not just from brand to brand, but even between takeout versions and store-bought coffee beans and grounds. That makes it really hard to track your caffeine intake. Peet's and Starbucks store-bought coffee actually have much more reasonable caffeine levels than what you would get from a shop, even when it was the same roast. Both the Pike Place and Major Dickason's roasts had around 30% less caffeine when made at home.

But don't think brewing coffee at home is a guaranteed way to reduce caffeine levels either. The Dunkin' coffee beans brewed at home actually had more caffeine than the in-store takeout version, and a 20-ounce brew nearly topped that 400 milligram limit. Some brands like Green Mountain and Café Bustelo (which is espresso style) topped 400 milligrams when made at home. Others like Folgers and Nescafe were lower than 200 milligrams.

All this adds up to a real mess if you are trying to watch your caffeine intake. While some brands may list caffeine content on their menus, most bags of beans don't, and none of these companies are required to by law. Combine that with the seemingly random swings between roasts, brands, and where you get your coffee, and it's almost impossible to keep track of accurately. The best you can do is try and find this information where it's available, listen to your body, and maybe reconsider that third cup in the morning.