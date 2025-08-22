Review: Peet's Coffee Fall Menu Delivers Big Flavors (And One Flop)

It's just a few weeks until fall is officially here, and the countdown to spice-forward flavors has begun. Walk into any coffee shop right now, and you can practically smell the warm spices of fall wafting in the air. But as it turns out, you don't actually have to wait until the season officially starts to get your hands on some autumnal fare.

Peet's Coffee released its fall 2025 menu on August 21 nationwide, bringing back its beloved seasonal staples (hello, pumpkin spice latte), along with four new drinks and three warm sandwiches. The headliner? Popping Pearls — Peet's bold entry into the bubble tea category. These boba-inspired iced lattes, available in matcha and vanilla, feature coffee-filled pearls that deliver a burst of caffeine. Rounding out the menu are two new spiced drinks infused with cardamom and citrus, plus three warm sandwiches that can satisfy round-the-clock cravings — be it a light breakfast, snack, or full-on lunch. I stopped by my local Peet's to try every new item on the fall menu and see which ones are worth ordering.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.