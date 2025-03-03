The 4-Ingredient Matcha Drink That Tastes 'Just Like Apple Jacks'

The flavors of nostalgia can be found in the most mundane and familiar places, like a box of Apple Jacks cereal. Their cinnamon-kissed sweetness instantly brings to mind the hectic joy of those schoolday mornings or a carefree Sunday spent with the best breakfast cereals. Now, you can sip your way back to childhood by finding that same sugary warmth in a drink, and not just any drink — a matcha. TikTok user Ethan Rode has cracked the code, and it only requires four simple ingredients: matcha, cinnamon, agave, and milk. "It [tastes] just like Apple Jacks," he explains.

Without apples in the ingredient list, this may seem like a strange interpretation of the cereal at first. However, anyone who's had Apple Jacks knows all too well that apple isn't the star of the show. That role is reserved for cinnamon and its spiced sweetness, which this drink also centers around. Meanwhile, the matcha is earthy and grassy. Put them together, and you get a flavor harmony oddly reminiscent of Apple Jacks, but with a slightly more refined depth.

This drink wouldn't be an Apple Jacks embodiment without the saccharine undertone, and that's what the agave syrup is for. This sweetener is smooth but not cloying, seamlessly enhancing the main ingredients' natural flavors. Much like with the actual cereal, the milk brings everything together and seamlessly melds all the different flavors.