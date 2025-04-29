Bubble Tea Vs Boba: Is There A Difference?
Feel like ordering some bubble tea, or some boba? Is there even a difference? The two words have been used interchangeably since the tea cafés first started appearing in the U.S. in the late '90s, but they aren't actually the same thing. At least, not technically speaking. Boba refers specifically to the chewy, jelly-like tapioca balls that are often added to the drinks, while bubble tea is the actual drink itself. So, while you can certainly order a boba and everyone will know what you're referring to, bubble tea is technically the correct term if you're in the mood to pop your straw through the lid of one of these flavored drinks.
Bubble tea's popularity in different parts of the world has drawn it many nicknames, including milk tea, pearl tea, pearl milk tea, and tapioca tea, depending on where you are. Of course, you are free to call it whatever you want, wherever you want, because each name ultimately refers to different variations of the same thing: bubble tea. For technicality's sake, however, remember that the boba — also known as tapioca pearls, which you can eat, by the way— is just one component of the bubble tea drink in the same way that milk is in milk tea. While used interchangeably, both terms are ways to specify different things.
Types of bubble tea
When you start to break bubble tea down into all of its different nicknames, you get an idea of how much variety it truly offers. Milk tea, for example, refers to a bubble tea that is made with milk or a creamer. Bubble teas made this way have a creamier consistency and are commonly paired with different bubble tea flavors, such as Thai tea, taro, brown sugar, or matcha. However, there are also bubble teas that are completely tea- or juice-based, with flavors like passionfruit, strawberry, mango, honeydew, and lychee — although all of these can be made in milk form too.
You can also opt for adding boba to them if you like, making it into a tapioca and pearl tea. This is just another example of bubble tea's many nicknames, referring to any bubble tea that includes tapioca pearls. Meanwhile, a milk pearl tea would refer to a bubble tea that contains milk and tapioca pearls. Depending on where you go, there may also be other varieties of boba to choose from, and they each come with different flavors and textures.
Regardless of how particular your order might be, don't worry about what it should be called. Whether you call it boba or bubble tea (or any of the other many nicknames these drinks carry), there's no bubble tea police out there to call you out. If any do, kindly remind them to mind their business and enjoy theirs.
Types of boba
Additionally, there are also different types of boba to choose from. There's the classic chewy tapioca pearls, the soft crystal bobas, the popping boba, and the mini pearls. While the classic tapioca pearls may be the first thing that comes to mind when you say "boba," crystal boba has a more jelly-like texture that can pair well with fruity flavored drinks. Popping boba, on the other hand, pops and releases juice when you bite into them, making them a great option in your juice-based bubble tea flavors; these come in different flavors too. Lastly, mini bobas offer the same texture of classic boba in a smaller size.
Boba tea brands are so popular because they are so enjoyable to drink, and the boba itself plays a large role in that. Served with a wide straw, each sip sucks one or two pearls up with your drink, offering something to chew on or bite into. Mini bobas will come up through your straw much easier (and in greater amounts). Due to their size, they will also feel slightly different when chewing on them — but the fun of it. Some drinks even combine different varieties of bobas to offer a blend of textures. You may be surprised to learn how much boba can change your bubble tea drinking experience.