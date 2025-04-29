Bubble Tea Vs Boba: Is There A Difference?

When you start to break bubble tea down into all of its different nicknames, you get an idea of how much variety it truly offers. Milk tea, for example, refers to a bubble tea that is made with milk or a creamer. Bubble teas made this way have a creamier consistency and are commonly paired with different bubble tea flavors, such as Thai tea, taro, brown sugar, or matcha. However, there are also bubble teas that are completely tea- or juice-based, with flavors like passionfruit, strawberry, mango, honeydew, and lychee — although all of these can be made in milk form too.

You can also opt for adding boba to them if you like, making it into a tapioca and pearl tea. This is just another example of bubble tea's many nicknames, referring to any bubble tea that includes tapioca pearls. Meanwhile, a milk pearl tea would refer to a bubble tea that contains milk and tapioca pearls. Depending on where you go, there may also be other varieties of boba to choose from, and they each come with different flavors and textures.

Regardless of how particular your order might be, don't worry about what it should be called. Whether you call it boba or bubble tea (or any of the other many nicknames these drinks carry), there's no bubble tea police out there to call you out. If any do, kindly remind them to mind their business and enjoy theirs.