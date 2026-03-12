9 Best Things To Eat And Drink At Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2026
Foodie fans flock to Disney California Adventure during the annual Food & Wine Festival to get a taste of the new and returning items. The event started on March 6 and goes through April 27, 2026, with lots of scrumptious morsels for you to try. This is my second year at the festival, so I had a better idea of what to expect and how to navigate than I did last year.
I was invited as press to a media reception to eat some food and received a Sip and Savor Pass to snag a few items after. Let me preface by noting that the Food & Wine Festival is the event as a whole, with a diverse and vast array of items, while you can only redeem certain food and drinks with the Sip and Savor Pass. The pass gives you four or eight digital coupons, priced at $34 and $64, respectively, to redeem at specific festival marketplaces. It is ideal if you want to try a few items, and it can be a smart Disney food deal if you're strategic about what you get. For example, if you get the eight-coupon pass and select most items over $8 a piece, that means you're saving a few bucks in the long run.
I tried a bunch of foods and drinks at the festival, and here are some of the standouts and where to find them. Some are new, while some are oldies but goodies.
Café de Olla Tres Leches Cake
The Café de Olla Tres Leches Cake from Mercado de Antojos or Paradise Garden Grill was my favorite treat last year, and it's just as delicious in 2026. It's a moist tres leches cake made with piloncillo and cinnamon, and it's topped with chantilly and a nonpareil-speckled, Mickey-shaped cookie. Tres leches is a wet cake because of the three milks it's named for — usually a blend of evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, and heavy cream, but this may vary based on the recipe.
This Disney sweet is heavy and worth every penny. It's incredibly rich, with a prominent coffee flavor from the café de olla, but it's also heavily spiced with the cinnamon and piloncillo. The dessert is indulgent, but the flavors are balanced: It's creamy and sweet, but the café de olla and spices give it a more robust taste to keep it from feeling one-note. I can usually finish a dessert by myself, but I'd recommend sharing this one since it's dense, rich, and creamy. You'll also want to eat it right away since it's already moist, or soggy, so to speak.
Now, if only I could pair this with the Café de Olla Cold Brew that was available at Christmastime. It'd be the perfect combination.
Cherry Cola Cold Brew
I want to make a trip to Disney California Adventure to snag another Cherry Cola Cold Brew, it's that memorable. The flavors are unique and enticing for anyone who likes a more adventurous flavor palate, since it goes beyond your basic coffee flavors. This new creation is sold at LA Style and is made with Joffrey's Coffee 70th Anniversary Blend and oat milk as the foundation. Then it has vanilla crème syrup and cherry syrup mixed in to give it a mellow, fruity, creamy profile. The iced drink is topped with a cherry cola cold foam and a maraschino cherry.
I thoroughly enjoyed this sipper, because I love interesting flavor combinations. And yet, this isn't so out of the box that it wouldn't appeal to coffee lovers. The oat milk balances out the coffee, while the cherry flavoring in the cold foam and coffee creates a whimsical cherry cream soda type of vibe. Most of the fruitiness comes from the cold foam, while the coffee itself leans more into the vanilla — it's more approachable that it sounds. If you like cherry cola or cherry-flavored sweets, this is worth a shot.
Junior LA Street Dog
While you're at LA Style picking up the Cherry Cola Cold Brew, you might as well get the Junior LA Street Dog to save yourself from waiting in the pick-up line again. You can't really go wrong with a hot dog any time of year, and this Disney spin is just as comforting as ever. It's a returning item for a reason — because the flavors of the creamy and spicy jalapeño mayo, pepper and onion relish, and smoky and crunchy pieces of Nueske's Applewood Smoked Bacon make a terrific combination.
The bun is incredibly soft, while the mini dog is juicy and warm, and there's a generous amount of chopped and crisp bacon on top to offer a juxtaposition from the otherwise softer inclusions. If you're seeking a comforting classic after trying various food combinations all day, then this is a top contender. The hot dog would pair well with something simple, like a crisp fountain drink from Pym Test Kitchen.
Ramen Mac & Cheese
Ramen Mac & Cheese is new this year and ideal for when you want something slightly spicy. You can find this cheesy creation at Peppers Cali-Ente. The dish has furikake crumbles, two thin fish cake pieces, green onions, and chile crunch offered on the side. The base of the macaroni and cheese is creamy and warming, while the furikake crumble offers saltiness and a hint of crunch. The amount of furikake is small, but it makes a noticeable textural difference to offer added mouthfeel to the otherwise squishy dish.
The fish cakes are subtle, but you can taste the mild fishiness if you enjoy them alone — this only enhances the overall savory aspect. The chile crunch is the key here, though, because it adds more crunchiness and a touch of salty heat. It transforms a creamy, rich meal into something interesting and crave-worthy. There's a generous portion of chile crunch and some of the oil, too, so you can load up your dish, keep it light, or not use it at all (but I'd suggest the former two). I'd recommend this to anyone who likes mac and cheese with a kick.
Tajín Habanero Seasoned Wings
You can't go to the Food & Wine Festival without trying some form of wings. This year, we have the new Tajín Habanero Seasoned Wings with a delightfully tangy Tajín chile-lime sauce. This dish is also available at Peppers Cali-Ente, so you can order and pick up the poultry and Ramen Mac & Cheese in one fell swoop. Mine came with three juicy, well-seasoned pieces of chicken (two flats and one drum). The flavor is only compounded by the addition of the sauce, which isn't too liberally applied but enough to offer added dimension.
The wings bring on some heat thanks to the habanero, but there's a resounding tartness from the Tajín chile-lime sauce. You have to be a fan of spicy and sour (emphasis on the sour) to appreciate these. My tip is to make sure to eat them immediately (aka don't queue to pick up the mac and cheese because you forgot to place the order), because these get cold quickly.
Ube Latte with Matcha Foam
If you want a beverage that's equally attractive as it is tasty, then make the trek to Cappuccino Cart for the Ube Latte with Matcha Foam. This sipper has a sweet touch, but it's very earthy thanks to the slightly grassy, fresh-tasting matcha cold foam on top. Then the ube milk (likely made with ube extract to give it a smooth texture and vibrant color) creates a nutty accompaniment that made this new drink a standout for my taste buds. Make sure to grab a straw so you can sip the ube from the bottom; otherwise, you get only matcha cold foam if you use the lid it comes with. I liked the distinct flavor layers, so I alternated between straw and regular sip, but you could opt to mix them together.
I'll admit, though, that this might not be to everyone's liking, so only get this if you like matcha or ube — but ideally both. If you want a coffee kick that further tones down any sweetness, one TikTok creator, Jerendelle, suggests adding espresso. This sounds like a divine combination, but you'd have to purchase the espresso separately, which ramps up the overall cost.
I think it's fantastic and beautiful alone, and it's certainly one of the best-looking drinks I've had at Disney California Adventure or Disneyland. I'd love to grab another Ube Latte on my next DCA trip.
Mickey-Shaped Macaron with Snickers
When you're at a Disney park, you have to eat something Mickey-shaped — it's a must-have snack to eat at Disneyland — so a trip to DCA's Food & Wine Festival isn't complete without devouring the Mickey-Shaped Macaron with pieces of Snickers. I had it last year and thoroughly enjoyed the rich layers, so I picked one up at Uncork California with my Sip and Savor Pass to have one a second year in a row — it's that good and a worthy use of a pass coupon.
Of course, you have to be a fan of a standard French macaron almond base to like this treat. The cookie itself is delicate and somewhat airy, while the caramel ganache filling is surprisingly thick and sturdy. There are also some Snickers pieces to give it a nutty and chocolatey boost with a touch of crunchiness to break up the softer cookie and melt-in-your-mouth ganache. The macaron actually lasted the whole drive home (over an hour away) without losing any of its charm or structure; with that said, the cookie makes the perfect treat to bring back home as a late-night dessert souvenir of sorts because of the Mickey shape.
There are plenty of chocolate treats to buy at Disneyland and DCA. But this macaron is a top pick because of its limited-time availability during the food fest.
Bourbon Peach Tea Lemonade
I don't typically get alcoholic beverages at Disneyland or Disney California Adventure (usually just for special occasions, like a birthday, since they tend to be quite pricy), but it was served during the media event, so I figured I would try out this Bourbon Peach Tea Lemonade. Well, it's fantastic. I should note, though, that while the cocktail is available for the Food & Wine Festival at Garlic Kissed, it is not part of the Sip and Savor Pass. You will simply have to buy it on its own if you're seeking out a cocktail.
This libation is made with Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co. Ceylon Black Tea-infused bourbon, a fragrant peach purée, Simply Lemonade, and a bit of Simply Fruit Punch. It's then garnished with a peach ring, which I suggest eating after you finish your drink; it's delightfully bourbon-infused if you can wait to eat it! I love a peach tea lemonade, so transforming the sweet and tart fruity flavors into an alcoholic beverage turned out to be a hit for me. If you like those notes and a detectable amount of bourbon, then you'll want to add this alcoholic drink to your list of things to try at the festival.
Asa'DOS
I had the Asa'DOS last year, and it was perfectly fine, but the meat-centric plate was excellent this time around. The difference boils down to the texture of the grilled skirt steak; this year, it has no gristle and is easy to devour and rip into — it's the best part of the Asa'DOS, in my opinion. The grill marks offer added flavor to complement the seasoning. The chipotle chicken is seasoned and flavored in every crevice, while the Spanish rice has that mouthwatering hint of umami tomato.
Make sure to dunk everything in the bright salsa verde, and don't ignore the grilled green onion either. This may be small for Sip and Savor sizing, but the protein, rice, and tortilla are filling enough. I was thoroughly impressed with this dish, which you can order at Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo, and it's a great reminder that festival food can vary — by the day, by who prepared it, or by how busy it is.
Methodology
I was invited by Disney to attend the media preview on March 6, opening day, and I tried all items available at the event — this photo shows the non-edible display table with some of this year's Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival menu items; I didn't try all of the ones pictured. I also received a Sip and Savor Pass with eight coupons to use at my discretion. I selected items that I thought I might like, since that's how the average person would likely approach purchasing food.
I strategically picked items to use with my Sip and Savor Pass that I hadn't tried at the media event to taste the most amount of food and beverages. I did not include everything I tried, as I wanted to shout out my favorites. The food and drinks that made this list have terrific flavors and textures that make them enticing options.
Before I sign off, I have a couple of helpful tips: You can order multiple or all of your Sip and Savor Pass foods at any marketplace (as long as the item is sold at a marketplace and not one of the participating dining locations); this saves you a lot of time waiting in line to order. This leads to my second tip, which is to study the guide booklet that you receive when you purchase your pass. Figure out what you're interested in eating and map out where the festival marketplace locations are. Then be strategic about how you'll visit those marketplaces to minimize backtracking through the park.