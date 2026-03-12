9 Best Things To Eat And Drink At Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2026

Foodie fans flock to Disney California Adventure during the annual Food & Wine Festival to get a taste of the new and returning items. The event started on March 6 and goes through April 27, 2026, with lots of scrumptious morsels for you to try. This is my second year at the festival, so I had a better idea of what to expect and how to navigate than I did last year.

I was invited as press to a media reception to eat some food and received a Sip and Savor Pass to snag a few items after. Let me preface by noting that the Food & Wine Festival is the event as a whole, with a diverse and vast array of items, while you can only redeem certain food and drinks with the Sip and Savor Pass. The pass gives you four or eight digital coupons, priced at $34 and $64, respectively, to redeem at specific festival marketplaces. It is ideal if you want to try a few items, and it can be a smart Disney food deal if you're strategic about what you get. For example, if you get the eight-coupon pass and select most items over $8 a piece, that means you're saving a few bucks in the long run.

I tried a bunch of foods and drinks at the festival, and here are some of the standouts and where to find them. Some are new, while some are oldies but goodies.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.