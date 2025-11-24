The Best Things To Eat At Disneyland During Christmas Time 2025
Although you may head to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure for a good time with family, you can get some scrumptious snacks and drinks while you're there. The parks, located in Anaheim, California, offer a range of flavorful cuisines that elevate your basic theme park experience to new heights. As a Magic Key annual pass holder, I've tried a diverse range of items over the past few months and even wrote about the best Halloween options at the parks. This time, I was invited to visit Disneyland and DCA to try some of the seasonal bites available from November 14, 2025, through January 7, 2026.
I ate a selection of food and drink — nowhere near everything available, though — and these are among the best. The first six picks are part of the Disney Festival of Holidays, where you can find foods at designated festival-specific kiosks called marketplaces at DCA. People flock to the park to get their hands on these items, often purchasing a Sip and Savor Pass and waiting in long ordering (and pick up) lines to do so. But other picks on this list are seasonally available at specific eateries within the parks. Don't worry, I'll specify where you can find each thing and what makes them noteworthy. Everything on this list is available until January 7, 2026, so I won't mention dates unless it's relevant for context. Let's dig in and see what standouts we can find!
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Chorizo Queso Fundido from Brews & Bites
You don't have to travel to Texas to get some tasty queso dip. It's available in the heart of DCA for your eating pleasure. Order the Chorizo Queso Fundido from Brews & Bites in Performance Corridor or Cozy Cone 5 in Cars Land (the specific cone you pick it up at is called Popcone). The two ordering locations make it easier if you're in one area of the park, so you don't have to walk all around to get the dish. The queso is served with vegetarian chorizo and tortilla chips, making it an ideal pick if you don't want something with meat.
The queso is delightfully cheesy, gooey, and warm, while the chips are lip-smackingly salty. The pairing creates a savory and crunchy burst in your mouth that's more filling than you might expect; everyone in my family liked this option, including my toddler. I enjoyed the little bits of jalapeño, which added a barely-there heat to random bites. You get a good amount of queso and chorizo, considering this is a smaller bite as part of the Sip and Savor Pass.
Holiday Mash Bowl from Merry Mashups
The Holiday Mash Bowl from Merry Mashups offers small bites of delight that feel like a cozy celebration, all plated in one convenient bowl. It's made up of petite pieces of breaded chicken, a base of mashed cheddar potatoes, a bit of turkey gravy, and a cranberry stuffing crunch. The textures work wonderfully here, with a blend of ultra-smooth, creamy taters and the rich turkey gravy as the foundation of the snack; then there's a crisp quality to the stuffing and mild bite of the chicken bites.
Although there's only a modest number of cranberries, they do a wonderful job at bringing a sweet and tangy touch to the otherwise savory dish. The fresh chives on top add color and a smidge of herby goodness. Everything works together and is surprisingly filling for its size. The best way to eat it is to get a piece of chicken with every bite, generously combined with the mashed potatoes. While this dish may seem Thanksgiving-y, the bowl is available all the way through the end of the Festival of Holidays until January 7, 2026.
Café de Olla Cold Brew from Grandma's Recipes
The Grandma's Recipes kiosk is somewhat hidden near the WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure area. But once you find it, there are two things you have to try. First up is the coffee. The Café de Olla Cold Brew is made from Joffrey's Mexico Origin Coffee, a combination of both whole and condensed milk to give it richness, and then house-made spiced piloncillo syrup. Piloncillo is a staple in Mexican cuisine and is essentially boiled then hardened cane sugar.
The cold coffee creation is topped with a chocolate dulce de leche sweet cream and a red mini pan dulce. It's like you get a drink and dessert in one, which makes it a stellar combination for anyone who likes to dunk a treat in their coffee (or if you're trying to save a few bucks from having to buy a separate dessert). The coffee is potent with a deep and comforting flavor that comes from the spiced piloncillo syrup. It's creamy and quite sweet, which balances the strength of the cold brew. My toddler enjoyed nibbling on the pan dulce, which had a bit of the sweet cream topper on it. You can also take a bite of the pan dulce and dunk it in the coffee to moisten it with each nibble.
Barbacoa Tamal de Res from Grandma's Recipes
Next up from Grandma's Recipes is the Barbacoa Tamal de Res. Relevant side note: The word "tamal" is often used to refer to a single tamale, but this may differ based on who you ask; in my husband's family, they, too, call it a tamal. This fully stuffed tamal comes with barbacoa beef (res means beef), Oaxaca cheese, tomatillo salsa, and a drizzle of crema. While objectively pricey for a single tamal, Disney really loaded up with meat and a thick slice of cheese; this makes it a filling option while exploring Disney California Adventure, and something worth trying if you like Mexican food.
Every bite is layered with flavor, from the juicy meat interior to the bright tomatillo salsa. There's a thick slice of Oaxaca cheese inside, too, so my one recommendation is to eat this quickly, while hot and fresh. The cheese isn't as malleable after the tamal cools down, making it harder to dig your fork into. While there's nothing quite like a homemade batch of tamales made with love and hard work, this filling option is surprisingly good.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Bread Pudding from Aunt Cass Café
I was going back and forth trying to decide whether to get the Pumpkin Cheesecake Bread Pudding or a different dish suitable to use for my six Sip and Savor Pass coupons; the enormous line at Aunt Cass Café was a bit of a deterrent, but my husband waited in line while I took my toddler on Jessie's Critter Carousel. By the time we came back, he'd picked up the treat — that's how long it took. Even so, I'm incredibly glad we picked this. It was an exceptionally marvelous confection. It has a graham cracker crust and bread pudding interior that's then topped with somewhat viscous pumpkin cheesecake filling — it's not chilled and set like a typical cheesecake.
On top of that, you'll find a dollop of whipped cream, a sprinkling of graham cracker crumble, and a hefty dollop of espresso-brown sugar sauce. Admittedly, the sauce is incredibly sweet, but it mainly falls onto the plate and part of the exterior of the dessert. Once you make your way into the middle, it has a milder, more bready taste that's enhanced by the slightly tart pumpkin cheesecake. We ooh'd and ah'd our way through every bite, wishing we could bring one home.
The Holiday Duet from Holiday Duets
Located at Performance Corridor, Holiday Duets offers three options: Al Pastor Mac & Cheese, Savory Kugel Mac & Cheese, and a half portion of each called The Holiday Duet. I opted for the latter so I could try both. The Al Pastor Mac & Cheese has elbow macaroni and a topping of the al pastor meat, tortilla crumble, and cilantro. The macaroni portion is cheesy and rich, while the al pastor is more like cubed ham than typical al pastor shreds or slices. The sauce has hints of chile, but traditionally, the meat is marinated in a red sauce to give it color, as opposed to it being heaped on like a salsa.
The result, though, is still quite flavorful, and the meat is certainly hearty as they loaded it generously on top of the pasta. But the Savory Kugel Mac & Cheese overachieved with its herb breadcrumbs, sour cream, and chives. It's incredibly creamy, decadent, and comforting, perfect to tuck into on a chilly rainy day. I'd prefer a full serving of it if I were to get this dish again, just because it was so memorable and cozy. But if you're having it for the first time, I still suggest the duo of both mac and cheeses to figure out which you prefer.
Pozole Blanco from Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante
We've made it past the Sip and Savor Festival of Holidays section into the regular seasonal holiday food portion. Now, we're heading over to Disneyland to grab a hot bowl of Pozole Blanco at Frontierland's Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante. There are different types of pozole, and the blanco iteration is milder without the addition of chiles that you'd see in pozole rojo or tomatillos in pozole verde.
Disneyland's version is a pork pozole loaded with hominy; it also has onions, cabbage slaw, and sliced radish. The pozole also has a lime wedge if you want to squeeze some fresh, tart juice into the mix, and is served with corn tortilla chips. This cozy bowl of pozole felt like a warm embrace after trekking through a day of rain. It tasted nourishing with the fresh vegetable element, protein from the pork, and then a lift from the lime. The hominy and cabbage offer a firmer texture, while the pork is soft and juicy.
However, if you prefer a richer, denser, cream-based soup, then Aunt Cass Café at Disney California Adventure has a Chicken Pot Pie Soup that's equally as comforting; I loved it when I ate it in the dead of summer during my Halloween tasting, so it's sure to be wonderful now that winter is creeping up. Both soups are available through January 7.
Asgardian Apple Cold Brew from Pym Test Kitchen
I'd heard about the Asgardian Apple Cold Brew, located at Pym Test Kitchen in DCA park's Avengers Campus, but wasn't sure if it was something I wanted to get. After all, it's a caramel cold brew with a green apple cold foam. Could the flavors work? I gave it a chance anyway. Turns out, it's a happy flavor win. The coffee itself has that sweet caramel cold brew base, but then you get the fruity apple essence from the foam. It's a unique mix for sure, but it works. Typically, I don't love a too-sweet coffee, but this is memorable and captivating enough that it left my husband and I pretty impressed.
The key with this drink is to sip it with a straw because the foam is quite thick, making it almost impossible to get a sip of cold brew if you were to slurp directly from the cup — believe me, I tried and was left with a mustache of green foam and no coffee. It's unclear why the foam is so thick, but it only adds to the allure. Plus, you get that caramel apple lollipop to savor after. Like the previously mentioned Café de Olla, it's like a two-for-one coffee and dessert. This was available during Halloween time, but you can still get it until the winter holiday season ends on January 7, 2026.
Methodology
I was invited by Disney to attend the first day of the new holiday season on November 14, 2025. I was provided with a Sip and Savor Pass and $25 to purchase items of my choosing, but I spent some money out of pocket for added items. A couple of items I ate during my Disney day didn't make it on this list; not because they were bad, but because I preferred the above. The ones I wrote about stood out because of their flavor, texture, execution, plating, and memorability.
There are a lot of seasonal eats and treats, so, of course, I was not able to try everything. I plan to come back again in the coming weeks to eat my way through a fresh batch of seasonal offerings.
As a tip (one I wish I'd taken advantage of), you can order all your Sip and Savor Pass items in one place, then pick them up at the correct kiosk — as long as you have the receipt to claim them. This can save you a lot of time waiting in line to order, as lines during these seasonal events can be lengthy. You can ask a cast member for more information if needed.