The Best Things To Eat At Disneyland During Christmas Time 2025

Although you may head to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure for a good time with family, you can get some scrumptious snacks and drinks while you're there. The parks, located in Anaheim, California, offer a range of flavorful cuisines that elevate your basic theme park experience to new heights. As a Magic Key annual pass holder, I've tried a diverse range of items over the past few months and even wrote about the best Halloween options at the parks. This time, I was invited to visit Disneyland and DCA to try some of the seasonal bites available from November 14, 2025, through January 7, 2026.

I ate a selection of food and drink — nowhere near everything available, though — and these are among the best. The first six picks are part of the Disney Festival of Holidays, where you can find foods at designated festival-specific kiosks called marketplaces at DCA. People flock to the park to get their hands on these items, often purchasing a Sip and Savor Pass and waiting in long ordering (and pick up) lines to do so. But other picks on this list are seasonally available at specific eateries within the parks. Don't worry, I'll specify where you can find each thing and what makes them noteworthy. Everything on this list is available until January 7, 2026, so I won't mention dates unless it's relevant for context. Let's dig in and see what standouts we can find!

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.