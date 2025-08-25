The Best Things To Eat At Disneyland During Halloween Time 2025

It's the tail end of August, which can only mean one thing: It's Halloween time at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. The fall-inspired foods and decor have already made their way to the happiest place on earth, like the transformation to Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween and the ofrenda at Ramone's House of Body Art in Cars Land. This blends with the park's 70th anniversary decorations for an ultra-festive affair. The Haunted Mansion even has its holiday overlay ready to put you in the mood for fall.

To get in the autumnal mindset, though, I went to Disneyland on the first day of the Halloween Time season (which runs through October 31, 2025) to get a taste of what's new and returning this year. If you haven't been to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in recent years, you may not be aware of how strong the park's food and drink game is. There are beloved viral items and then some more low-key ones that I was interested in trying out. Here's the best of what I ate and where you can find each item. Many of these items are available for only a limited time this season, and the dates may vary. So be sure to make note of their availability before setting out to try these tasty foods at the parks.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.