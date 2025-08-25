The Best Things To Eat At Disneyland During Halloween Time 2025
It's the tail end of August, which can only mean one thing: It's Halloween time at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. The fall-inspired foods and decor have already made their way to the happiest place on earth, like the transformation to Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween and the ofrenda at Ramone's House of Body Art in Cars Land. This blends with the park's 70th anniversary decorations for an ultra-festive affair. The Haunted Mansion even has its holiday overlay ready to put you in the mood for fall.
To get in the autumnal mindset, though, I went to Disneyland on the first day of the Halloween Time season (which runs through October 31, 2025) to get a taste of what's new and returning this year. If you haven't been to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in recent years, you may not be aware of how strong the park's food and drink game is. There are beloved viral items and then some more low-key ones that I was interested in trying out. Here's the best of what I ate and where you can find each item. Many of these items are available for only a limited time this season, and the dates may vary. So be sure to make note of their availability before setting out to try these tasty foods at the parks.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Chicken Pot Pie Soup
Calling all chicken pot pie lovers! Are we gathered around? If so, grab the new Chicken Pot Pie Soup from Aunt Cass Café at Disney California Adventure. This hot food is essentially the titular dish transformed into a bread bowl. The sourdough bread is nice and hardy, offering its signature tang. The soup is rich with pepper, creaminess, pieces of carrots, peas, potato, and chicken, making it a satisfying dish. The little crispy wonton topping is nicely seasoned and adds a crunch factor.
Be sure to grab a few butters when you pick up your food because you're going to have plenty of bread left over after devouring the soup. I suggest scooping as much soup and softened bread as possible and then eating the rest of the bread with butter.
I ate the soup on a 92-degree Fahrenheit day, but I imagine it would be excellent for a chillier fall afternoon. It's rich, creamy, and satisfying. Order at the Aunt Cass ordering station or via the app. This is the perfect comfort food and a top choice when you want a cozy option, particularly later in the evening. Find a spot on the patio to enjoy a view of San Fransokyo Square as you devour your meal. This dish is available through January 7, 2026.
Pumpkin Cookies with whipped cream cheese
Normally, I'd suggest getting the Harbour Galley chocolate chip cookies on any type of day (or year), but the eatery is cooking up something fresh this season: pumpkin cookies. These festive treats are crisp and snappy on the outside with a soft, springy interior. You can taste the ginger, and it almost has a gingersnap cookie quality. There are visible flecks of sugar on the top of the cookies to offer a tiny textural contrast. These treats have a pumpkin-spiced flavor and the vibrant orange hue of pumpkin.
Overall, this is a flavorful cookie if you like pumpkin baked goods. I absolutely recommend getting a side of the new seasonal whipped cream cheese to give the cookies a creamy lift. It has added spice and really takes the cookie to a new level. My toddler really liked these treats as they aren't overly sweet but still flavorful. Grab them through November 13. Same deal as the choco chip ones: You can opt for the 6- or 13-pack. Eat your cookies, then go to the Haunted Mansion "The Nightmare Before Christmas" overlay since they are right next to each other.
Chick-or-Treat Mulita
Disneyland's Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante is a top pick when you want Mexican cuisine at the park. The new Chick-or-Treat Mulita is a satisfying dish, made with a thick blue corn tortilla, a hint of refried beans, chicken tinga, luscious crema, cotija cheese, and spicy pickled onions served with seasoned tortilla chips. While there are many types of tortillas, this one is very dense, like a cross between a traditional sope base and an unstuffed gordita.
I was interested to try this dish as my mother-in-law makes a mouthwatering tinga that we eat on a tostada. The version at Disneyland is pretty good in comparison. It has that classic tomato, chipotle, and shredded chicken base, but the thickness of the blue masa brings a new flavor and texture into the mix. It is soft and rich with corn flavor. You get a decent amount of chicken, plus crisp chips to scoop up any residuals. The thickness of the tortillas ensures that they aren't floppy the moment you get them (which happens with tostadas). The dish is spicy but not too piquant. The Chick-or-Treat Mulita is available through November 13.
Darth by Chocolate
For the most part, I am highlighting new items that are of interest at the California theme park, but there are a couple tasty treats on this list that are returning, in part because they are so beloved. With that in mind, the Darth by Chocolate is worth a mention. This is a highly sought-after dessert that people yearn for each year. It would have made it on my list of best places to get chocolate treats at Disneyland, but it wasn't available at the time. With this trip, I was finally able to try this dessert garnering all the hype.
This is a chocolatey layered creation with chocolate pudding, bright red velvet sponge, chocolate mousse, and crushed chocolate crème-filled cookies. There also appears to be some chocolate fudge, which provides a sweet hit. I appreciate the layers and how they play into the eating experience. If you get a spoonful of everything, you can taste all the components together; but separately, you can enjoy the little details and individual elements. Order this at Galactic Grill at Disneyland until November 13. I did a mobile order, and it took well over 15 minutes before it was ready because Galactic Grill is such a popular place. Just a warning in case you're trying to rush anywhere.
Barbacoa Sope
Although I love a tasty vegetarian bean and cheese sope, sometimes I want a bit of meat added in. Snag the new Barbacoa Sope, specifically from Popcone, which is Cozy Cone Motel 5 (each numbered cone serves its own various items), through November 13. This is a marvelous comfort food made with fried sope, juicy and tender barbacoa, chorizo beans, some shredded lettuce, and then a topping of queso, crema, and salsa roja. This is yet another new item added on the fall menu. The sope is filling and flavorful, offering various notes in each bite. You get touches of the succulent barbacoa and hints of heat mixed with pockets of creaminess. It's like a rainbow of flavors swirling around.
I ordered at the in-person kiosk (although there is a self-serve one), then picked up my food from the designated cone. This area doesn't have a lot of seating and will likely be filled unless you're lucky, so I walked over to the outside area of Flo's V8 Cafe to eat. This dish requires a stable table because you have to dig into the sope and scoop the rest of the items; I wouldn't recommend eating it on your lap or standing up.
Ghost Mickey Cake Pop
When you want a truly small sweet treat, then you can't go wrong with a cutesy Mummy Ghost Mickey Cake Pop. This decorated marshmallow pop is straightforward and adorable, embellished with a layer of white chocolate and eyes made of dark chocolate chips. This is an excellent dessert for little ones because it's easy to eat, photogenic, and festive.
But if you prefer other shapes and flavors, there's the Vampire Bat Cake Pop, Psychic Minnie Caramel Apple, and Orange Minnie Bow Cake Pop, among many others — all available at Bing Bong's Sweet Stuff at Disney California Adventure's Pixar Pier through October 31. But there are so many possibilities. You can scan around to see what calls to you (or what your kid wants). I think these are a delightful dessert to take back with you, whether that's to the hotel for a late-night snack or on your drive back home.
Celebration Dinner Potato
Get all your Thanksgiving sides in one convenient location. The Celebration Dinner Potato at Troubadour Tavern has smoked turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, whipped cream cheese, and crispy onions all in one dish. No need to wait for your favorite seasonal sides; you can just get them at Disneyland in a single mash-up meal. The gravy and cranberry sauce add moisture, while the latter also brings a sweet and tangy flavor. The stuffing is genuinely flavorful, and I'd love to get a side of just that! I like how the potato brings it all together, like it is the mashed potato dish at your family gathering.
It's a delectable blend and unlike anything I've had, and you're pretty much getting all your Thanksgiving dinner essentials without cooking it yourself. All in all, the turkey is moist, the stuffing in particular is nostalgic, and it's just amusing. The food is available through January 7, 2026, and you can order at the kiosk or a mobile order ahead of time. There's a lot of potato, so I suggest grabbing a salt and pepper packet to add once you eat the rest of the toppings.
Peanut Butter Mocha Cold Brew
Peanut butter is a nostalgic, classic condiment, and we see it in this coffee drink at Disney California Adventure's Cappuccino Cart. This beverage boasts Joffrey's mocha cold brew, a peanut butter whip topper, a delicate drizzle of peanut butter, and then a couple of M&M'S Peanut Butter Chocolate Candies on top to give it added pizzazz. The bevvy is decadent and wholly peanut buttery, making it a must-try for anyone who calls themselves a fan of the tree nut.
I suggest grabbing a straw so you can drink this treat from the bottom as well, rather than sipping it solely from the creamy topper; this provides a more balanced flavor experience. Order the Peanut Butter Mocha Cold Brew through October 31 at the cart or via mobile order. This is a highly coveted seasonal item, so grab it while you can. To be fair, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are known for their range of cold brews, so grab the flavor that calls to you. You can find plenty of seasonal fall drinks such as Pumpkin Tiramisu Cold Brew at Café Daisy or Mint Chip Cold Brew from Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree.
German Chocolate Pie
The German Chocolate Pie is a new menu item at Plaza Inn at Disneyland, available until November 13. It has a rich, moist cake layer, a gooey chocolate crémeux, a German chocolate topping, and flaky crust with a chocolate drizzle and curl to top it off. When you want a multi-faceted, flavorful dessert that's beyond basic chocolate, this one has it all. It's creamy, crunchy, and flaky. Typically, German chocolate cake has shredded coconut and pecans in addition to the chocolatey base, and you certainly get that here.
I like that the bits of nuts and coconut provide a different mouthfeel from the rich crémeux and soft cake. This is delicious without being too heavy, and I find that this new addition is worth getting when you want to sit down and savor something. Just walk into Plaza Inn, grab your tray, pick up a mini pie at the dessert station, and then pay for it. The eatery is one of Disneyland's best restaurants, so you may also want to stop by for a meal.
Methodology
Disney provided Parkhopper tickets to access both parks and a $50 dining card as part of the fall Halloween media event to cover some of the cost of food. The rest was spent out of pocket. Before my visit, I did preliminary research and had an idea going in what I wanted to order, based on my personal preferences — I tend to like chocolatey items, coffees, and Mexican cuisine, if you didn't already gather that from reading this piece.
I tried several items throughout Disneyland and Disney California Adventure to determine what to add to this list. There is an enormous amount of seasonal food, drinks, and desserts offered at the theme parks that I wasn't able to get to. My list was very long, and I got around to trying a fraction of the foods that called to me (it costs money after all, and there was a lot of trekking across both parks to get the items). You, however, may find other items to tantalize your taste buds. Each item I included is likely to find its fans, and perhaps you are one of them!