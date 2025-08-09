Where To Find The Best Chocolate Treats At Disneyland

Disneyland is a place that holds magic and fond moments that you'll look back on for decades to come, but it's also a great spot to grab some tasty food. Although the churros are an iconic dessert we all know and love, I wanted to dive into the chocolatey flavors throughout the park. As it turns out, there are plenty of options for the chocolate lovers out there. I tasted several different items to give you some insight into the flavors and where you can find each one. Some items are pure chocolatey decadence, while others have chocolate elements incorporated.

No matter how much choco you want to eat, Disneyland has some scrumptious options to add to your must-try list. Virtually everything can be ordered ahead of time via the Disneyland mobile app, which I highly recommend if you want to save time and streamline your visit. Follow me as I guide you throughout the park — some spots are right on Main Street, while others will have us trekking into new lands, such as Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and Fantasyland. Several of these chocolate treats are available year-round, while others are more of a seasonal offering.

