Where To Find The Best Chocolate Treats At Disneyland
Disneyland is a place that holds magic and fond moments that you'll look back on for decades to come, but it's also a great spot to grab some tasty food. Although the churros are an iconic dessert we all know and love, I wanted to dive into the chocolatey flavors throughout the park. As it turns out, there are plenty of options for the chocolate lovers out there. I tasted several different items to give you some insight into the flavors and where you can find each one. Some items are pure chocolatey decadence, while others have chocolate elements incorporated.
No matter how much choco you want to eat, Disneyland has some scrumptious options to add to your must-try list. Virtually everything can be ordered ahead of time via the Disneyland mobile app, which I highly recommend if you want to save time and streamline your visit. Follow me as I guide you throughout the park — some spots are right on Main Street, while others will have us trekking into new lands, such as Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and Fantasyland. Several of these chocolate treats are available year-round, while others are more of a seasonal offering.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Chocolate ice cream in a chocolate-dipped cone from Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor
The first stop on our list of cocoa-forward goodies is Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor. The store is on Main Street, just a few shops away from the Disneyland entrance. Get your fill of chocolate and cool off with an icy scoop tucked in a chocolate-dipped waffle cone. You can pick from three dipped options: classic chocolate, one with peanuts, or one with rainbow sprinkles. I picked sprinkles to match the joy of being at Disneyland, but you can select based on the ice cream flavor you want it to match — the colorful sprinkles are also great for kids or little ones who like something a bit more eye-catching.
I opted for plain chocolate ice cream, but you can get rocky road for added pizzazz and texture. Mint chocolate chip and cookies and cream have chocolate add-ins, but aren't nearly as chocolatey as the two flavors I mentioned. For more chocolate, add chocolate chips or hot fudge as a topping. The chocolate ice cream is deliciously rich and smooth, while the chocolate-dipped cone offers a touch of color and crunch.
Chocolate cake from Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
Get yourself a seasonal decadent chocolate cake when you're in the mood for something with layers of luxe goodness. Find this treasure at the Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, which is located toward the end of Main Street near the roundabout. The chocolate cake is among several items on the dessert menu, but is clearly the most chocolatey of the bunch. This is available right away in the morning, so you don't have to wait until the afternoon or lunch to get it.
The treat is made with a chocolate cake base and topped with a creamy chocolate mousse, crunchy little bits, and gold-looking sprinkles on top; the cake itself is moist, but the mousse offers a thick richness in every bite. The blend of textures gives it more intrigue and dimension than a plain piece of cake. It comes in a square tin and is surprisingly heavy, meaning you'll feel satisfied whether you eat it by yourself or share it with one or two people. It comes directly from the fridge, so it's nice and cold when you receive it. I highly recommend eating this under the shade of the Jolly Holiday umbrellas when you want a chilled treat besides ice cream.
Chocolate gooey brownie cake from Plaza Inn
Moving along in the direction of ultra chocolate-forward delights is the chocolate gooey brownie cake from Plaza Inn, located just across the street (Main Street, that is) from Jolly Holiday. Just a note: Because Plaza Inn is more of a sit-down eatery (and among the best restaurants at Disneyland), desserts are available during lunch and dinner; I was told to come after noon to grab this rich treat, and I did. This option is luscious, dense, and super chocolatey, made with a brownie molten cake base, then topped with Chantilly cream, a drizzle of caramel and chocolate sauces, and a mildly crunchy chocolate rice crisp.
The seasonal delicacy is very moist, ideal for the fudgy brownie lovers out there. Its chocolate notes are deep and dark, yet not all one-note, thanks to the lightness of the cream and the buttery notes of the caramel drizzle. It's ultra moist and lush, perfect when you want an indulgent treat that you can share. Even though it's small, it's something you could split with a couple of people and feel satisfied. The texture — springy and moist but dense — is wonderful when you want something beyond a cookie or crumb cake. There's added depth with an almost coffee flavor, although that's not noted in the description.
When you visit Plaza Inn, you'll head straight to the dessert area, pick up the treat, and then pay at the counter — you cannot place a mobile order. Eat it there or ask for a to-go container as you pay if you prefer to stroll around first.
House-made chocolate-chunk cookie sundae from The Golden Horseshoe
While it's one of the more expensive items on this list, the house-made chocolate-chunk cookie sundae from The Golden Horseshoe comes with quite a lot of ice cream and cookies. This is a spectacular option if you have a couple of kids who don't like to share; there's a hefty portion of ice cream, two Mickey ear-shaped cookies (one for each kid), and then a large, brown butter triple chocolate chunk cookie base that you can easily split in half. The sundae is topped with a generous amount of whipped cream, caramel and chocolate sauce, some rainbow sprinkles, and a maraschino cherry. I've seen others that aren't as well laden, so hopefully you're lucky like me, and the cast member who scoops yours gives you a nice portion.
The cookies are firm enough to withstand sitting in the ice cream without immediately getting soggy, which is important. The chocolate chip cookies make an excellent base for the ice cream, where you can break off a piece and create micro ice cream sandwiches or an ice cream tostada, so to speak. It isn't overly chocolatey (like the extreme richness of the Plaza Inn's brownie cake) but chocolatey enough that you get your fill.
The Golden Horseshoe, located in Frontierland across the way from the Mark Twain Riverboat, is one of the best places to get ice cream at Disneyland. Plus, it's indoors and air conditioned, an ideal oasis for hotter days.
Tiramisu cold brew from Troubadour Tavern
Let's move on to the coffee portion of our chocolate extravaganza. Luckily, I found two coffee drinks with chocolate elements that aren't mochas; for the first, we'll head over to Troubadour Tavern in Fantasyland for the spectacular tiramisu cold brew. I was thoroughly impressed when I laid eyes on my drink. It's like a dessert-drink hybrid, making it the best of both worlds. The presentation is stunning, loaded with cocoa powder, what's described as a "tiramisu topper," and a crunchy lady finger on top. I was instructed by the cast member to make sure to mix it before drinking, which I diligently did.
This beverage is an immaculate mix of coffee, creamy, and cocoa. It's not overly sweet, but it is thick and rich. It's a fantastic option if you like the cocoa aspect of chocolate, and it does a good job of capturing the essence of a classic tiramisu. This gave me a caffeine boost that made me feel like I could run laps around the whole park. It also helps that I found a shady spot to simply sit, sip, relax, and take in the ambiance. I recommend dipping the ladyfinger in the topping before stirring, then dipping it into the coffee post stirring.
I've never had anything like this cold brew. It is a seasonal offering at the park, so it may not be available during your visit. It is unbelievable, but again, specifically for those who like the earthiness of cocoa. As a note: Troubadour Tavern doesn't open until 11 a.m.
Cold brew black caf from Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo
Next on our coffee journey is the ever-popular cold brew black caf from Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo in the heart of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. While this spot opens at 10:30 a.m., it's often loaded with orders and a long line. This is the No. 1 place on this list where I'd recommend doing a mobile order. I placed my order during the walk over from Troubadour Tavern and picked it up right away, while there were probably over 20 people waiting to order.
This beverage is made with cold brew coffee and then topped with sweet cream cheese and the final touch of chocolate puffs. My coffee was absolutely loaded with the cream cheese topper, which some people purposely customize to give it more richness. The base of the coffee is pleasant and not too acidic. There's debate on whether you mix it with the cream cheese topper or not, so that's up to you. Either way, it's deliciously creamy, but it's not overly sweet.
Then there's that cocoa-y punch from the chocolate cereal. It offers a whiff of nostalgia from when you left your cereal in the milk to turn into chocolate milk. The cocoa cereal offers a crunchy texture that you wouldn't expect from your average cup of coffee. It's like an adult cereal. My tip: Grab a spoon when you pick up your drink so you're not fishing for the cereal with your straw.
Chocolate chip cookies with chocolate hazelnut whip from Harbour Galley
These freshly baked cookies from Harbour Galley are a true delight. They're warm when you get them, making the chocolate nice and gooey. To make things more chocolatey, get the chocolate hazelnut whip to dip the cookies into when it is available seasonally. This pairing is buttery and laden with melt-in-your-mouth chocolate.
The cookies are soft toward the center but a bit crisp on the exterior to offer a balance of textures. The whip is airy and creamy with a nuanced chocolate and nutty profile; it's a marvelous way to elevate the cookies without detracting from them. I've had the chocolate chip cookies before and thoroughly enjoyed them alone, if you want to let the cookie shine. But seeing as this is all about the best chocolate treats at Disneyland, try it with the whip for a flavor and texture boost.
Depending on the time of day, the line can get busy; I recommend placing a mobile order so you don't have to wait around. There is some shaded seating right by Harbour Galley, which is in New Orleans Square across from The Haunted Mansion, if you want to nibble on the fresh cookies and people-watch by the water. Get the 6-pack or 13-pack based on how many people you're with or if you wish to take some home.
Mickey ice cream bar from various ice cream carts
The Mickey-shaped ice cream is available at various ice cream carts throughout the park. To find it, type in "vending cart" into your Disneyland app, and it will show you various options. Then, click on the menu to check if the Mickey ice cream bar is sold at that location. The cart near Autopia, Small World Promenade, and Haunted Mansion sells them, among others. The ice cream is an absolute classic and basic in the best way — vanilla ice cream with a chocolate coating. It's snappy and tasty with a delicious chocolate and vanilla combo. You can't go wrong.
The cast member mentioned that they are extremely frozen (as you can see from the photo) and said to wait a few minutes before eating it. This is likely from dry ice used to keep it fully chilled in the heat. I can confirm that it's rock solid and impossible to bite into right away, which is convenient on a hot day. You don't have to worry about it dripping down your hand as you walk around or try to find a seat, giving you a bit of a head start before you need to start devouring it.
Nuttles from Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen
We've reached the end of our Disneyland chocolate hunt. Despite being right on Main Street, I saved the marvelous Nuttles from Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen for last for a couple of reasons.
First, I find that this spot makes a wonderful take-home treat. These candies are little milk chocolate circles, caramel, and are loaded with chopped pecans (essentially chocolate turtles). They come in a tray wrapped in plastic packaging, so you can make your purchase and head back to your hotel or home with them safely stored. The chocolate melts in your mouth, the caramel is soft and buttery, and then the nuts give a welcome crunchy aspect. It's the most expensive thing on the list by quite a few dollars, but it is very heavy, and you get a lot of chocolates.
The second reason these are last on the list is that, when I came to get it in the morning (the store itself opens at 8 a.m.), the cast member said that the Nuttles wouldn't be made up until noon. I reckon they'd start to melt if you attempted to carry them with you throughout the day. The schedule and hours may vary (and are subject to change), so it doesn't hurt to just go in and look.