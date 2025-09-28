The 15 Absolute Best Food Deals At Disneyland
A trip to Disneyland is ideal when you're seeking a bit of magic in your life. It has moments of whimsy and childlike wonder in every corner. Whether you're a Southern California local and visit the park all the time or you're planning a once-in-a-lifetime trip, you may be seeking some more affordable eats while you're there. Never fear, because we have visited the park plenty of times to provide you with some insights on more economical options to consider.
The following are pretty decent deals for the value and size offered, especially considering we're at a place like Disneyland. So, if you're seeking some options that don't involve a sit-down restaurant or a hefty price tag, then you'll be pleasantly surprised with the offerings that we've compiled. We've got sweet, savory, hot, cold, and beyond. These foods and snacks can be especially helpful if you're feeding a family and need some sustenance while you're on the go. Some are bigger, like a sandwich, but most of the following are on the smaller snack-sized side purely because we wanted to share the lower-cost options. We won't specify prices because Disneyland raises prices yearly, but we will compare the snacks to things like a bottle of water or other menu items.
Cheesy garlic pretzel bread from Edelweiss Snacks or Maurice's Treats
You can find a lot of must-try snacks at Disneyland, and several are on this list, including the coveted garlic cheesy bread. This is deemed a favorite because you can't go wrong with bread and cheese. Then you throw some garlic into the mix, and it elevates the food even further. We find that the gooey, cheesy bread is a good bargain for what you get. It's only $3 or so more than a bottle of water and much more filling. You can eat it as it is, or pair it with other items to make it more hearty — give it a protein boost with a turkey leg or banyan beef skewer, although this does raise the cost.
By itself, though, it's still a delicious snack that's marvelously savory and filling for what you get. The pretzel bun offers a unique look and taste, while the garlicky cheese melts in your mouth. This snack is best eaten right away so it's at its peak of warmth. Purchase one at Edelweiss Snacks or Maurice's Treats.
Pickle from various carts
Grab a pickle when the sun is hitting you too hard and you feel like you need a boost. Pickle juice has electrolytes, so the juiciness of the pickle can give you a little pick-me-up. The pickles sit on ice waiting for your arrival, and that means they are crisp and cool when you take that mouth-watering first bite. They're easily one of the most affordable items on this list, and you can find them throughout Disneyland.
This is a wonderful snack because you don't have to trek all the way to one spot just to pick one up — a couple of locations include Tropical Imports or the fruit cart on Main Street. We also find that eating one is slightly more satisfactory than, say, buying a tiny bag of chips for around the same price. It's briny, crunchy, and highly loved by pickle lovers visiting the park. Disneyland sometimes has other flavors like a spicy one, but they're not available year-round.
Ice cream float from various locations
An ice cream float is kind of a drink, but still a snacky food, too, due to the addition of ice cream. They are oh-so marvelous on a sweltering day, which is most of the year. On average, eight out of 12 months are 77 degrees Fahrenheit and above in Anaheim, the city where Disneyland is located. Thankfully, you can grab an ice cream float in many places across the park, whether that's The Golden Horseshoe, Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor, or Tiki Juice Bar. Just note that the options are slightly different at each spot.
When you crave something ultra refreshing, grab a pineapple-y Dole Whip float from Tiki Juice Bar or a soda-based float when you venture to Gibson Girl. It's less than $3 more than a bottled soda, so adding two scoops of ice cream into the mix is a steal. If you get yours at Gibson Girl, find a spot to sit or go outside and people-watch as happy Disneyland-goers make their arrival on Main Street.
Dole Whip soft serve from Tiki Juice Bar or The Tropical Hideaway
Dole Whips from Disneyland are a classic. It's something you have to try if it's your first visit, but if you're like us, it's a treat you like to get time and again, year after year. It's refreshing, sweet, and a smidge tangy. The original pineapple flavor isn't something you get at your average ice cream parlor or soft serve spot, making it an exquisite option. As you're exploring your way through Adventureland, make a pit stop at Tiki Juice Bar or The Tropical Hideaway for this chilled delight.
It's less than $3 more than a Dole pineapple juice and way more tasty and photo-worthy. Plus, you can get pineapple juice from any grocery store, but a Dole Whip soft serve is harder to locate. You might have spotted something similar at Costco or elsewhere, but some people report that it's a big disappointment. Just grab one at Disneyland — it's one of the more affordable menu items there. Plus, it comes in other flavors like strawberry, mango, and peach, as well as an option for a swirl of any two flavors (pictured).
Mickey's ice cream bar from assorted carts
If you prefer something creamier in terms of ice cream, then Mickey's ice cream bar is a must. It's shaped like our beloved rodent mascot and has a vanilla interior and crisp chocolate shell. Give it a few minutes to thaw before biting into it, though. These are ideal anytime you want a quick treat since they are available at various ice cream carts at the park. If you walk by a cart, make sure to purchase one. You can also locate it at places like Troubadour Tavern or Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor (one of the best places to get ice cream at Disneyland, mind you).
Given that it's Mickey-shaped and eye-catching, we think it's a nice bargain for the price point. It's not much more expensive than a fountain drink and considerably more memorable. You won't fondly remember a soda, but you will recall a cutesy ice cream bar. Plus, chocolate and vanilla are a match made in heaven.
Fresh fruit from assorted fruit carts
There will probably be a time when you're not in the mood for a pretzel or popcorn. When that moment arises, you may want to peruse the fruit carts throughout Disneyland. These have fresh whole fruit such as apples, bananas, and Cuties mandarin oranges. Get your fruit fix at Bayou Country Fruit Cart, Main Street, U.S.A. Fruit Cart, Good Boy! Grocers, and more. You'll usually also find pickles at the carts, too, so get your sweet fruit and tangy pickle all in one go.
Fruit is the cheapest thing on this list by far, specifically the apple or the banana. There are also pineapple spears, which people love and often pair with a pickle. The Cuties three-pack will run you around the same price as a fountain drink. Of course, you could bring your own food to Disneyland, but sometimes this simply isn't feasible, you forgot, or you don't have enough space in your backpack that's already filled to the brim with essentials for your Disneyland excursion.
Banyan beef skewer from Bengal Barbecue
If you're in the mood for protein, but a turkey leg is a little out of your budget ballpark, then you might want to get something from Bengal Barbecue. The chieftain chicken skewer in Polynesian sauce is the most economical, but you could do the sweet Zulu sauce Bengal beef skewer or the hot and spicy banyan beef one for a few cents more — the banyan beef is extremely popular. There's a pork belly skewer, as well, which is a dollar more than the chicken one, as of this writing. Again, it depends on what type of protein you want. Seeing as it's a couple of dollars more than the fountain drink, we'd say a skewer of any sort is a solid deal.
You get around three bite-sized pieces of meat with sauce, enough to give you a bit of sustenance. If you want the cheapest thing on the menu, then you have to get the bacon-wrapped asparagus, aka the safari skewer. You can jazz up the meat further with some soy sauce, which you can find in small packets by the pick-up area when you are retrieving your food.
Hand-dipped corn dog from Little Red Wagon
You don't have to wait around for your annual county fair to have a hot, fresh corn dog. Disneyland is highly known for its meat on a stick. The regular one is the most economical if we're aiming to save our dollars, but you may find some seasonal goodies as well — like one with blueberry compote and bacon powdered sugar. Little Red Wagon, right on Main Street, is a great place to get a corn dog as you enter the park.
Other top corn dog places are located outside of Disneyland, like Corn Dog Castle in Disney California Adventure Park or Blue Ribbon Corn Dog in Downtown Disney (pictured). Load up on the mustard and/or ketchup to dip the dog in. The corn dogs are pretty massive, giving you that balance of the meatiness with the crunchy exterior. You get a choice of a bag of chips or a Cutie mandarin orange, too. Because of the size and added side, we'd certainly call this a top Disneyland deal. We prefer the chips just because they're more filling, but it's totally your choice. Make sure to eat the corn dog fresh because the breading is best when crisp and firm.
Mickey-shaped beignets from Mint Julep Bar
Given that this is a delightfully crafted fried good in the shape of Mickey, we think the beignets are quite a solid deal. These are fluffy, sweet, and a tad bit doughy, making a perfect option when you want something donut adjacent. They are satisfactory, but not nearly as dense as something like a garlic cheesy bread. We'd suggest getting a regular three-pack, which is the most wallet-conscious option from Mint Julep Bar. It's not even one dollar more than a soda, so we think it's worth the cost.
If you're okay with shelling out some extra money, you can go for a six-pack or try the assorted beignets, which are a mix of the traditional and seasonal options. There are sometimes limited-time flavors (based on the season, of course), such as pumpkin beignets. These are just a few cents more than the regular ones, so you can likely budget for them. Beignets are a fan favorite that people love to get at Disneyland for both taste and novelty. Just make sure to shake the bag up to get all the powdered sugar evenly dispersed.
Popcorn from popcorn carts
Popcorn is another top pick for Disneyland visitors. It's classic, and you know what you're going to get; there's not much of a surprise factor when it comes to this food. If you're trying to keep your costs down, then opt for a regular popcorn. You do not need to pay the added cost to get the popcorn bucket. There are several popcorn carts sporadically placed around the park, ensuring that you can get to them in just about any land that you're in. Whether you're near Chip 'n' Dale's GADGETcoaster or Mark Twain Riverboat, you can get some buttery popcorn.
We recommend bringing your favorite sweet and tossing in some candy additions to elevate the popcorn without the added cost. Reese's Pieces give it a peanut buttery spin, while chocolate chip Cookie Dough Bites are magnificent yet unexpected. Simply bring a small box or baggie of them with you. This eliminates the cost of Disneyland's more expensive popcorn with candy add-ins.
Pretzel from pretzel carts
A pineapple spear is tasty and juicy, but there may be some Disneyland moments when you're feeling slightly hungrier and need something to curb your appetite. In these instances, you simply can't go wrong with a pretzel — although it's a memorable choice anytime. It's such a familiar favorite because most of us have had a pretzel at some juncture of life, and it's just as tasty when you get it at the park.
There are multiple pretzel carts throughout Disneyland, such as the ones by Big Thunder Mountain Railroad or Refreshment Corner. Keep things simple and get the regular Mickey-shaped doughy pretzel when you want the most economical pick. It's only slightly more expensive than a fountain drink, so it's well worth the cost. You could, however, spend one dollar extra for a flavored one, like one stuffed with cream cheese or jalapeño cheese. These are not shaped like Mickey, though. If you want the Mickey pretzel, then you could order a cheese cup to dip your pretzel into for added flavor.
Grape or strawberry Uncrustables from Market House
Okay, okay, we hear you. An Uncrustable isn't the most intriguing Disneyland snack that you can get, but it is one of the most affordable options on this list (aside from the fruit). And if you're feeding a crew, this might be a fantastic way to curb people's appetites for at least another hour or so before you purchase something more expensive later on in the afternoon. It's all about balance. You can locate these at Market House on Main Street as you are entering the park; it is basically Starbucks with Starbucks beverages.
Get a grape or strawberry jam Uncrustables snack and a cup of java if you have the coins for it. The circular peanut butter and jam sandwich is cheaper and more filling than a cake pop or bottled water. Pair it with your favorite snacks, like rice crackers, jerky, trail mix, or grapes, that you bring from home or the hotel room for a makeshift packed lunch of sorts.
Ham & Swiss croissant from Market House
There are a couple of ham & Swiss croissant options at Disneyland, the more economical of which comes from Market House. It is only slightly more expensive than a soda and way more nourishing, so if you're seeking budget eats at the theme park, then this is certainly a top pick. The sandwich at Maurice's Treats is a couple of dollars more, which can make all the difference when you're trying to be financially responsible.
The caveat is that Market House is a breakfast item, whereas Maurice's Treats is a general snack. So, if you get to the park later in the day, then you only have one option. Either way, a buttery, flaky croissant paired with savory ham and cheese is about as heavenly as it gets. If you were to pack your own, it likely would get smooshed or soggy — neither of which makes for a pleasant sandwich-eating experience when you're in such a place of wonder and excitement. We like this sandwich option because it offers some pretty balanced fuel with a blend of protein, fat, and carbohydrates, aka macronutrients.
Turkey on ciabatta from Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe has some great grab-and-go eats. It can get particularly busy at night because of the parades on Main Street, so you will likely need to order through the mobile app at least an hour ahead of time — we speak from experience. But the rest of the day is usually fine. While this is the most expensive item on the list, it's still perfectly economical for a sandwich at Disneyland. It has sliced tomato, lettuce, and honey-mustard aioli. It's served on ciabatta with a side of house-made chips.
Because the sandwich has all the fixings — a blend of protein, veg, carbs, and even a side — we'd deem this as one of the best food deals at Disneyland. It comes with a liberal amount of turkey to keep you fuller for longer, so that has to count for something. If you want a food deal besides a snack and prefer something with meat, then this is our top pick from the list. Not to mention that the honey-mustard aioli is incredibly flavorful and sends the sandwich over the edge.
Toasted cheese from Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
And here we are circling back to the iconic bread and cheese combo. Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe is the perfect pitstop for all kinds of eats, whether you want sweet or savory. But of course, we are going for affordability here, no matter what the taste profile. The toasted cheese is not much pricier than the iconic Mickey-shaped raspberry rose macaron, making it a terrific savory option to curb your hunger after a long multi-mile walk around the park.
If you feel so inclined, you could bring your own additions to elevate your grilled cheese, like thinly sliced crisp apples to juxtapose the creamy, melted cheese, or avocado to further enhance the richness. Both of these components make the sandwich more filling and give it added dimension, but we also think it's scrumptious enough on its own. A grilled cheese is simple but comforting and wonderful if you're a vegetarian or want a quick meat-free meal. For a few bucks more, you can make it the Jolly Holiday combo with tomato basil soup to dip the toasted cheese in — another iconic pairing.