Yes, You Can Bring Your Own Food To Disneyland — But There Are Rules

There's truly nothing more magical than eating your favorite Disneyland snack in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle as you watch the nighttime firework show. However, that bliss will quickly dissipate the moment you realize just how much you spent on food at the park. Between the turkey legs that taste so good (they're hard to resist) and the limited edition treats released for Disneyland's 70th anniversary celebration, you can easily spend hundreds on park food. Instead of eating inclusively at Disneyland, you should bring your own food with you. Not only will it save you money, but Disneyland supports you doing so — as long as you keep a few things in mind.

According to Disneyland's website, guests are allowed to bring food and beverages (though alcohol is prohibited) into the park as long as they notify security before entry. However, there are a few restrictions on what you can bring. Disney states that food and drinks are only allowed if "they are not in glass containers, do not require heating, reheating, processing, or refrigeration, and do not have pungent odors." Additionally, loose ice and large coolers are also prohibited in the parks.

Although Disneyland policy states that coolers "up to 19" wide x 24" high x 31" deep" are technically allowed, they'll have to be stored in a locker before you even get to the entrance. However, ice packs are allowed, so you can still keep some food chilled in smaller bags. Instead of delaying your time at security, especially when you're trying to rope drop Space Mountain, pack wisely. Luckily, there are plenty of foods that meet Disney's criteria.