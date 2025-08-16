Yes, You Can Bring Your Own Food To Disneyland — But There Are Rules
There's truly nothing more magical than eating your favorite Disneyland snack in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle as you watch the nighttime firework show. However, that bliss will quickly dissipate the moment you realize just how much you spent on food at the park. Between the turkey legs that taste so good (they're hard to resist) and the limited edition treats released for Disneyland's 70th anniversary celebration, you can easily spend hundreds on park food. Instead of eating inclusively at Disneyland, you should bring your own food with you. Not only will it save you money, but Disneyland supports you doing so — as long as you keep a few things in mind.
According to Disneyland's website, guests are allowed to bring food and beverages (though alcohol is prohibited) into the park as long as they notify security before entry. However, there are a few restrictions on what you can bring. Disney states that food and drinks are only allowed if "they are not in glass containers, do not require heating, reheating, processing, or refrigeration, and do not have pungent odors." Additionally, loose ice and large coolers are also prohibited in the parks.
Although Disneyland policy states that coolers "up to 19" wide x 24" high x 31" deep" are technically allowed, they'll have to be stored in a locker before you even get to the entrance. However, ice packs are allowed, so you can still keep some food chilled in smaller bags. Instead of delaying your time at security, especially when you're trying to rope drop Space Mountain, pack wisely. Luckily, there are plenty of foods that meet Disney's criteria.
Here's what food to pack for your next Disneyland adventure
For breakfast, cereal, pastries, and breakfast bars are the best, and canned foods are surprisingly perfect for a Disney park day for lunch. They don't need to be refrigerated or reheated before consumption and are easy to find at any neighboring grocery stores in the Anaheim area. If you prefer fresh food, fruits like bananas, peaches, apples, and plums are great because they're easy to eat on the go. Likewise, vegetables such as carrots, celery, and bell peppers can be paired with your favorite dips. Just remember to choose a dip that won't go bad if it's not refrigerated.
Considering Disneyland has a picnic area with umbrellas, tables, and chairs, you can pack a full picnic spread. Bring everything you need to assemble a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich or pack homemade (or store-bought) wraps and sandwiches. For sides, try making a refreshing watermelon and feta salad or summery pasta salad, and for an appetizer, add a few adult Lunchables with your favorite crackers, nuts, jams, meats, and cheeses. Since there are plenty of places to find ice cream at Disneyland, that can be your special treat at the end of the night.
Of course, if you want a midday sweet treat, pack pre-packaged desserts like cookies, mini pies, or brownies. And to wash everything down, bring homemade lemonade or iced tea so long as it's in a plastic bottle. Don't forget to pack plenty of snacks too. Protein bars, trail mix, chips, pretzels, and fruit snacks will satisfy your cravings while you wait to ride "the wildest ride in the wilderness" (aka Big Thunder Mountain). Plus, they'll keep you full in between meals and (hopefully) prevent you from buying too many delicious Disneyland desserts.