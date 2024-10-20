Why Turkey Legs Taste So Good At Disney Parks, And Why They're So Large
Disney parks are internationally beloved for their world-class attractions, shows, and detailed theming. Over the years, Disney's culinary offerings have arguably become just as iconic as Cinderella Castle itself, thanks to the millions of hungry park goers looking for the tastiest food on their magical day. One of the most celebrated (and perhaps most infamous) foods at the parks is the turkey leg, a larger-than-life piece of meat that's as delicious and well-seasoned as it is gigantic. It was introduced in the late 1980s, and by 2013 Disney was selling over two million legs annually. They've gained a cult-like following and even received a special char siu flavor twist for Disneyland's Lunar New Year Festival in January 2024. But what exactly makes them so irresistible?
The answer lies in the curing and smoking processes. Disney's turkey legs are allegedly brined in a salt and brown sugar solution with a preservative, sodium nitrate, likely added to cure the meat and provide its signature, ham-like flavor. It's the same reason why smoked turkey legs at the fair taste like pork, as the process for curing a ham uses similar techniques. Before arriving at the parks, the legs are smoked for over six hours using hickory wood in specially built smokehouses. Hickory is often described as the best type of wood for smoking, as it provides a delectably sweet, almost bacon-like flavor. From the smokehouse, they are then shipped off and reheated onsite to be devoured by hungry guests. That's if they can handle the turkey leg's massive size.
Disney's turkey legs are so large, some thought they were actually emu
Disney's turkey legs weigh in (on average) at a mind-boggling 1 ½ pounds. This massive size famously left David Chang confused during a Disney vacation, causing the TV personality and Michelin-starred chef to express bafflement over how other visitors could eat the gigantic meal while walking through the park. The turkey legs are so big, in fact, that a widespread rumor was created alleging that Disney uses emu or ostrich legs instead of turkey. This, thankfully, is not the case, as the theme park definitely uses male turkeys, also known as toms, to create its turkey legs.
Male turkeys typically weigh in at around 50 pounds; this is significantly larger than their female counterparts, which are the turkeys you're more likely to see on your Thanksgiving dinner table. By contrast, emu legs are much larger than a turkey's and would be far too big (and expensive) to serve at the parks. U.S. Federal law prohibits food vendors from purposely mislabeling meats, as well as using steroids to increase output by making an animal larger. With this in mind, you can rest assured that while Disney's turkey legs are noticeably gargantuan, they are 100% real turkey and 100% delicious.