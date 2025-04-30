We Tried This TikTok-Favorite Disneyland Food Hack And It Did Not Live Up To The Hype

To create this DIY sandwich, you first have to gather your components. I highly recommend ordering via the Disneyland app to save time waiting in line. This improves your overall experience (who wants to spend more time in lines at the park that don't result in a ride?) and keeps your food fresher and warmer. There's no point waiting in line at both locations if you can plan ahead, select a time frame to pick up your food, and assemble your meal.

The spicy Banyan Beef Skewer costs $7.29 and is only available at Bengal Barbecue, but you have two options for the garlic cheesy pretzel bread: Edelweiss Snacks, which is close to the Matterhorn, and Maurice's Treats, right by the Royal Theatre. The bread, priced at $7.99, was ready right away, but the skewer took a few minutes even after I marked in the app that I was there to pick it up — I'll give you my tip in the next slide on the best order to do things in.

The two items total over $15, but don't forget to account for taxes; this adds to the cost (over $1 combined between them), making the meal more than $16 after taxes. If you have a Magic Key, you will receive 10% or 15% off that price based on your tier. Now that we have the cost and logistics out of the way, let's dive into the execution and flavor.