This Unique Iced Coffee Is One Of The Best Things At Peet's
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An iced coffee is guaranteed to refresh and put a spring in your step when you're in need of a sippable pick-me-up. Alfred Peet kickstarted his coffee empire in response to America's "lousy" coffeee in the 1950s and its enduring legacy of good-quality cups continues today with coffee houses all around the U.S. Among a bevy of caffeinated and non-caffeinated beverages, Peet's Coconut Black Tie stands out as the very best iced coffee from the humble chain.
Taking second place in our ranking of Peet's iced coffee drinks, it was only beaten out by the seasonal Iced Pistachio Rose Latte, which isn't currently available. Luckily, the Coconut Black Tie iced coffee is a year-round delight. Per our reviewer's assessment, the drink made from cold brew iced coffee, half and half, sweetened condensed milk, and coconut syrup in place of the standard chicory is a luxurious layered concoction that's leaps and bounds beyond many of Peet's other espresso-based drinks.
This black-and-white riff on a black tie outfit appeared on Peet's Coffee menus around 2016 and, while it is not listed on the current Peet's menu, can still be ordered as long as your specific Peet's location has coconut syrup available. In a 2020 Facebook post, Peet's Coffee encouraged users to order a black tie iced coffee with coconut syrup instead of chicory, which cemented the popularity of the coconut drink.
Peet's Coconut Black Tie is dressed-up iced coffee
One of the biggest benefits of this Peet's coffee is that it includes key additions for luxurious coconut iced coffee: We're mainly talking about the presence of sweetened condensed milk, which adds a sweet taste and velvety texture to your drink. It's a good idea to give everything a fairly vigorous mix to ensure all the layered ingredients are present and accounted for in each sip. The one drawback to this layered beverage is the separation between ingredients of different consistencies. If you don't stir, that heavy condensed milk will sit at the bottom of the cup.
Though the cold brew coffee base isn't as bold as an espresso, it's an easy sipper that provides you with ample caffeine and the sweetness of tropical coconut flavors. If there isn't a Peet's Coffee near you, there are always copycat recipes available online that will help you to create a close approximation of the drink.
Sleuths on Reddit have worked hard to suss out the ratios and specific ingredients for a basic iced black tie coffee from Peet's and how to turn this into a coconut version. The process describes a layer of sweetened condensed milk on the bottom, topped with a mix of cold brew coffee, ice, coconut flavored Monin syrup (which you can buy on Amazon), and a float of half and half on top. Of course, the beauty of making this at home is that you can also swap in ingredients to suit your personal preferences.