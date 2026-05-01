This Unique Iced Coffee Is One Of The Best Things At Peet's

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An iced coffee is guaranteed to refresh and put a spring in your step when you're in need of a sippable pick-me-up. Alfred Peet kickstarted his coffee empire in response to America's "lousy" coffeee in the 1950s and its enduring legacy of good-quality cups continues today with coffee houses all around the U.S. Among a bevy of caffeinated and non-caffeinated beverages, Peet's Coconut Black Tie stands out as the very best iced coffee from the humble chain.

Taking second place in our ranking of Peet's iced coffee drinks, it was only beaten out by the seasonal Iced Pistachio Rose Latte, which isn't currently available. Luckily, the Coconut Black Tie iced coffee is a year-round delight. Per our reviewer's assessment, the drink made from cold brew iced coffee, half and half, sweetened condensed milk, and coconut syrup in place of the standard chicory is a luxurious layered concoction that's leaps and bounds beyond many of Peet's other espresso-based drinks.

This black-and-white riff on a black tie outfit appeared on Peet's Coffee menus around 2016 and, while it is not listed on the current Peet's menu, can still be ordered as long as your specific Peet's location has coconut syrup available. In a 2020 Facebook post, Peet's Coffee encouraged users to order a black tie iced coffee with coconut syrup instead of chicory, which cemented the popularity of the coconut drink.