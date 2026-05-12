The 6 Biggest Chain Restaurant Closures Of 2026 So Far

Perhaps one of the most noticeable restaurant chain closures in 2026 so far has been Smokey Bones, a BBQ chain restaurant that boasted at least 30 restaurants in 15 different states in the U.S. Unfortunately, the company announced that all of its locations had closed as of April 28, 2026. Customers who were hoping to snag themselves a rack of ribs or one of the many other barbecue dishes Smokey Bones had once listed on its menu were disappointed to find signs affixed to the doors of their local Smokey Bones restaurants declaring that not only had their individual store closed, but all of the chain's brands had ceased operations entirely.

The announcement was, to say the least, unexpected. Many people who worked for the restaurant didn't even know it was closing until the day it was actually shuttered, April 28. That leaves at least some former employees, most of whom probably depended on their employment for their livelihood, unexpectedly without a job.

This closure comes after FAT Brands Inc., Smokey Bones' parent company, filed for bankruptcy in January 2026. It's not entirely clear, however, whether that bankruptcy is directly responsible for the chain's closure or not.