14 BBQ Chain Restaurants, Ranked Worst To Best

Barbecue is as American as it gets, but across the U.S. there are a number of regional barbecue styles, from Memphis to Hawaii. Whether you enjoy your ribs smothered in spicy, tomato barbecue sauce or dry-rubbed with sweet and savory spices, the best barbecue restaurants deliver it all. You'll find top-quality barbecue brisket, mouthwatering pulled pork, and crispy chicken leg quarters, with tangy, vinegar dips, mustard- or mayonnaise-based sauces, or thick molasses dressing. But it's not just about the meat and complimentary flavoring. Barbecue is a cultural experience that includes regional side dishes as well, such as cornbread, sauteed greens, and baked beans. No matter how you spell it, though – barbecue, barbeque, or BBQ – it's a time-honored tradition that showcases some of the most delicious eats around.

You don't have to drive far to spot a barbecue chain restaurant; they're a cornerstone of American cities. Determining which one to visit for your next barbecue feast might have you scratching your head, though. Rest easy — we've taken care of the work for you. Drawing on years of sampling barbecue across the country, in addition to scouring thousands of online reviews and listening to other meat lovers, we compiled a list of barbecue chain restaurants and ranked them from worst to best. More on the methodology below.