14 BBQ Chain Restaurants, Ranked Worst To Best
Barbecue is as American as it gets, but across the U.S. there are a number of regional barbecue styles, from Memphis to Hawaii. Whether you enjoy your ribs smothered in spicy, tomato barbecue sauce or dry-rubbed with sweet and savory spices, the best barbecue restaurants deliver it all. You'll find top-quality barbecue brisket, mouthwatering pulled pork, and crispy chicken leg quarters, with tangy, vinegar dips, mustard- or mayonnaise-based sauces, or thick molasses dressing. But it's not just about the meat and complimentary flavoring. Barbecue is a cultural experience that includes regional side dishes as well, such as cornbread, sauteed greens, and baked beans. No matter how you spell it, though – barbecue, barbeque, or BBQ – it's a time-honored tradition that showcases some of the most delicious eats around.
You don't have to drive far to spot a barbecue chain restaurant; they're a cornerstone of American cities. Determining which one to visit for your next barbecue feast might have you scratching your head, though. Rest easy — we've taken care of the work for you. Drawing on years of sampling barbecue across the country, in addition to scouring thousands of online reviews and listening to other meat lovers, we compiled a list of barbecue chain restaurants and ranked them from worst to best. More on the methodology below.
14. Dickey's Barbecue Pit
Since 1941, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served Texas-style barbecue. With hundreds of locations across the states, this chain offers diners a wide range of food, from wings to sandwiches and sliders to barbecue meat and sides. The menu reads like a diner crossed with a barbecue joint — your options may vary by location, but there are a number of items that aren't the usual barbecue fare. Dickey's, though an iconic chain, lands last on our list due to an overwhelming majority of patrons who remarked the food was horrible and overpriced. But not all restaurant-goers felt this way; some customers were very happy with their meal, citing that it was delicious and the portions were generous.
Dickey's serves a variety of meats — chicken, brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs, turkey, hot dogs, kielbasa, and country fried steak — with an equally wide variety of sides — loaded baked potatoes, chili, slaw, okra, and mac n' cheese, to name a few. But even with these options to choose from, customers were left disappointed, claiming dry, chewy, and overcooked meat that tasted terrible.
13. Bill Miller Bar-B-Q
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q has been around since the early '50s with a menu that features more than just barbecue. This chain restaurant, with dozens of locations in southern Texas, offers diners everything from breakfast to dessert. Unlike typical smokehouse barbecue joints, Bill Miller serves a wide variety of food, from pancakes to sandwiches to salads. Its barbecue options include a choice of meats — brisket, chicken, turkey, pork, or sausage — and sides, such as French fries, baked beans, and potato salad. This chain lands next to last on our list because diners were unhappy with their experience — the general consensus was that Bill Miller Bar-B-Q has gone downhill in recent years. It recently closed its flagship location in downtown San Antonio.
The majority of barbecue lovers agreed Bill Miller is not what it used to be, and the barbecue food isn't worth it now. However, plenty of customers loved the breakfast tacos, which are available in combinations of bacon, egg, cheese, beans, potato, sausage, brisket, and more, commenting you get a lot for your money, making it a good value. Plus, diners praised the fried chicken. Locals called it good fast food but not a place that can be considered real Texas barbecue. A large portion of negative reviews remarked about poor service, receiving the wrong food, and subpar restaurant conditions.
12. L&L Hawaiian BBQ
Hawaiian barbecue is a culmination of cuisines — Chinese, Korean, Filipino, Portuguese, and local-style dishes that are heavy on pork, seafood, rice, and of course, Spam. L&L Hawaiian BBQ features dozens of locations in Hawaii and many more across mainland states. It places near the bottom of our list since it just doesn't compare to the rest of the chains listed. However, locals in Hawaii had mostly positive things to say about L&L, citing delicious food that's reasonably priced. There were inconsistencies across mainland locations, though, and folks were disappointed, having received salty, dry meat.
L&L Hawaiian BBQ serves Hawaii-inspired barbecue chicken, beef, short ribs, seafood, and Spam, typically on top of rice with a side of veggies. It also offers the traditional loco moco dish — two hamburger patties topped with sunny-side-up eggs over a bed of rice with brown gravy. Diners praised the chicken katsu — deep-fried chicken with piquant katsu sauce — as well as its Spam dishes. But not everyone was satisfied with their meal, claiming it wasn't up to par and that it was overpriced for what you get. L&L would have ranked a little higher if we based it off reviews solely from its Hawaii locations.
11. Famous Dave's
Famous Dave's is rather famous, with locations spread out across the U.S. While it received a number of positive reviews, it earns a spot lower on our list due to inconsistencies and because it's not as good as most of the other chains. This barbecue chain restaurant serves a wide variety of foods beyond classic barbecue, like appetizers, salads, pasta, dessert, quesadillas, burgers, and sandwiches. Its barbecue smokehouse selection includes St. Louis-style ribs, wings, roasted chicken, brisket, and chopped pork. But Dave's also offers grilled meats and a plethora of sides, such as slaw, beans, mac n' cheese, chili, corn, and plantains.
Customers have called Famous Dave's a fast-food barbecue joint that's a decent value while comparing it to Sonny's BBQ. I've eaten at both establishments but fail to make that connection — I think Sonny's is much better. Though there were positive remarks, most diners were not pleased with their meal. Customers complained about dry, gristly, overcooked meat or meat that was poor quality and tasteless. Even though a handful of diners felt the food was good and the portions were large, not too many people had good things to say. For this reason, Famous Dave's doesn't rank any higher.
10. Dreamland Bar-B-Que
Dreamland Bar-B-Que has multiple spots in Alabama and Georgia and places midway on our list — customer reviews were mostly split down the middle, leaning slightly more toward the negative. Dreamland focuses on serving hickory-smoked ribs, offering a half or full slab, which is typically served on a bun and then topped with a vinegar-based barbecue sauce. Like most barbecue restaurants, you get sides with your choice of meat. Some locations feature a fuller menu, going beyond the usual barbecue options and offering appetizers like fried okra and house-made chips, or other foods, such as wings, stew, and dessert.
Though Dreamland received many positive comments, some reviews remarked that the food was no longer good, as well as other diners claiming they received tough, chewy, and dry ribs. But for the many patrons who enjoyed their meal, the reviews were glowing. Diners commented on generous portions, tender ribs, and overall tasty food. But the overwhelming number of negatives keeps this chain from ranking higher.
9. City Barbeque
With dozens of locations in 10 states, City Barbeque lands midway on our list with a general consensus that the chain is worth visiting. Diners agreed it's a solid choice for fast barbecue, although it's not a place that can compete with the best. City Barbeque offers an extensive menu of food, from appetizers and shareables to salads and sandwiches to a variety of meats and extras. You have a wide range of options that include chicken cooked numerous ways, St. Louis-style ribs, hand-pulled pork, beef brisket, turkey, and sausage. The majority of reviews praised this chain for delicious food, stating that it was freshly made like they were at a friend's house for dinner. Those who really enjoyed their meal at City Barbeque had great things to say about tasty, well-made barbecue eats, highlighting the ribs and corn pudding.
City Barbeque could have ranked a lot higher based on the large number of positive reviews, but some locations didn't do nearly as well, with an overwhelming number of customers complaining about being served cold food, like it had been sitting out for a while. Many diners also mentioned their food was bland and the portions seemed to be small for the price. Because customers in a few locations had nothing good to say, we ranked this chain only midway.
8. Full Moon Bar-B-Que
Full Moon Bar-B-Que has more than a dozen locations in Alabama and one in Mississippi and serves hickory-smoked, southern-style barbecue. It's known for its chow-chow — a southern staple of spicy and sweet relish that tops barbecue foods. The menu hosts a wide variety of choices, which may vary by location, including deviled eggs, nachos, wings, soup, stew, salad, sandwiches, hot dogs, and burgers. Full Moon features the usual barbecue options like brisket, pork, and chicken, but also serves southern fried catfish. This chain takes a midway spot on our list since customers were 50-50 on the food and value.
Customers couldn't agree whether Full Moon was a good place to grab barbecue. There were complaints about not getting what they ordered, and some folks received meat that was inedible or bland. While some diners felt portions were large and plentiful, others thought they were too small. Customers remarked about great, tasty food, and others commented on poor-quality meat and fish, with catfish that didn't taste right. This chain doesn't rank higher due to the wild inconsistencies, though reviews leaned slightly more toward positive.
7. Soulman's Bar-B-Que
Soulman's Bar-B-Que has been serving Texas-style barbecue for more than 50 years and has 20 locations across Texas. There are a variety of ways to order your barbecue, from sandwiches to bowls to combo plates or meat by the pound. Diners can choose from chicken, ribs, brisket, and pulled pork, with the usual barbecue sides like beans, mac n' cheese, cream corn, and spicy potatoes. This chain lands in the middle of our list because reviews were fairly even with positive and negative remarks, though many were happy with their meal.
Like some other BBQ chains on our list, Soulman's was considered a fast-food BBQ joint by most customers — good food, good value, good service. While many felt their food was delicious and showcased Texan barbecue in a positive light, others weren't as convinced, citing this restaurant as overpriced and disappointing. Plenty of diners enjoyed a tasty and flavorful barbecue meal, but others complained about bland, tasteless food. There were a number of customers who mentioned the brisket lacked a smoke ring or any smoke flavor and was sliced too thin. Due to a range of inconsistencies, this restaurant doesn't rank any higher.
6. 4 Rivers Smokehouse
4 Rivers Smokehouse is a Florida barbecue chain restaurant with more than a dozen locations. It's another chain that's considered the fast food of BBQ, with some customers wondering if quality dropped off when the chain expanded. 4 Rivers makes it to a top-mid spot because most of the reviews were positive, with diners enjoying their food. Like many on our list, this chain offers a wide range of eats that stretch beyond typical barbecue. Unlike most of our picks, however, 4 Rivers also offers vegan burnt ends — a plant-based product that's double smoked and topped with a vegan BBQ sauce, which is then slow-roasted.
Patrons of 4 Rivers were mostly pleased with fresh, hot food, commenting on the delicious pulled pork, tender St. Louis-style ribs, and cheesy potatoes and grits. This chain offers the usual selection of barbecue meat along with sandwiches, combo plates, Southern sides, and desserts. While a large percentage of restaurant-goers were very happy with the food, portion size, and service, some customers received cold food or meat that was dry and tough. Some felt the small portions weren't worth the price.
5. Sonny's BBQ
Sonny's BBQ has dozens of locations in eight states and has been slow smoking meat since the '60s. It comes in toward the top of our list since most people are pleased with the food. I've had Sonny's a few times, and while I also feel it's a decent barbecue, I wouldn't call it the best. The pulled pork wasn't available without the sauce, which I thought overpowered the meat and was too sweet. The brisket was pretty good — I opted for the chopped version in order to receive the fattier part of the cut, and it was indeed fatty.
Sonny's offers diners the typical barbecue meats and sides, along with appetizers like cheese curds, fried okra, and BBQ pork egg rolls. You can choose from combo plates, sandwiches, or meat by the pound. Customers of Sonny's mostly agreed it's good food. A few diners mentioned receiving cold food and being disappointed with the meat. But overall, restaurant-goers called Sonny's a reliable place to get some solid barbecue at a reasonable price.
4. Smokey Bones
Smokey Bones changed hands in 2023 and currently has about 20 locations in the eastern half of the states, although some of those locations are closing by year's end, according to USA Today. Though most diners gave a thumbs up for this barbecue restaurant, numerous locations have closed due to underperforming. Despite its shaky future, diners had positive remarks about Smokey Bones' food. This chain restaurant offers many options that stretch from starters to desserts, including grilled steaks. Barbecue eats feature Texas-style beef brisket, baby back ribs, hand-pulled pork, turkey, and chicken.
Customers were full of compliments for their meals, which is why Smokey Bones makes it into our top five. Diners had great things to say about the ribs, wings, fried pickles, sides, and roasted banana pudding — that the food was fresh and tasty. And those who didn't love their meal still felt it was good, just not over-the-top great. A handful of patrons were disappointed and mentioned receiving dry meat or cold food, while others commented on poor service.
3. Rudy's Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Bar-B-Q has dozens of locations throughout the Southwest, with the majority located in Texas. Unlike most of the BBQ chain restaurants on our list, Rudy's keeps its menu simple with a selection of meat, sandwiches, and sides. It also features a handful of desserts and breakfast tacos. Meats include brisket, sausages, ribs, pork, chicken, and turkey, while sides include items like cream corn, green chile, slaw, and multiple potato styles. Most customers loved Rudy's, although some wouldn't claim it as the best. Diners commented on its consistency with serving reliably good barbecue, which places this chain in our top three.
Rudy's Bar-B-Q may not be considered the best barbecue Texas has to offer, but some patrons felt it was right up there with the top contenders, even citing it as the "Disney World of BBQ." The brisket, pork, and ribs received high praise for the tender and flavorful profile, though some diners mentioned getting meat that was dry, tough, and overcooked. A few customers thought their meal was pricey for what they got, but most who ate at Rudy's were happy with their choice. And many strongly suggested trying the turkey, which they felt was underrated and worth the trip.
2. Sugarfire Smoke House
Sugarfire Smoke House has a dozen locations, most of which are in Missouri, and serves St. Louis-style barbecue. This award-winning barbecue chain restaurant, whose chef has cooked under Emeril Lagasse, has been featured on multiple Food Network shows. It should be no surprise that it ranks near the top of our list. Customers gave this chain high praise for its tender and moist brisket, ribs, and pork. They loved the food, which had good flavor, calling it delicious, amazing, and fantastic. Most diners were very happy.
Sugarfire keeps its menu simple with a couple of starters, a few sides like slaw and beans, a salad option, and its selection of meats — pulled pork, brisket, ribs, turkey, salmon, and grass-fed burgers. The vast majority of patrons had nothing but stellar feedback, though there were a handful of customers who experienced overcooked burgers, tasteless turkey, and dry, tough meat. While there were a couple of disappointed patrons who felt their brisket was too fatty, there were others who thought it was too lean. Overall, Sugarfire impressed most patrons.
1. Mission BBQ
Mission BBQ is on a mission to serve barbecue to the masses with dozens of locations across the U.S. It offers three styles of barbecue: Texas, Kansas City, and North Carolina, with a choice of ten different sauces ranging from tomato- to vinegar- to mustard-based. Customers can choose from brisket, pulled pork, chicken, turkey, and sausage, as well as ribs, salmon, or cheeseburger, along with the usual barbecue sides.
Built around "The American Way," Mission BBQ takes our top spot because people absolutely loved it, giving it some of the highest praise possible. This chain centers itself around veterans and first responders, honoring those who have served our country. What better way to do that than with some of the best barbecue in America?
Customers mostly gave glowing 5-star reviews — a good sign of a great BBQ restaurant. They loved their choice of sauces, though there were some folks who weren't as impressed and felt the food was just okay. While the majority were over the moon with the brisket, a few thought it was dry.
Methodology
Barbecue chains are plentiful across the U.S. As a result, this isn't a full list. We focused on chains with at least 10 locations and narrowed it down to the most popular. I searched thousands of reviews from multiple review sites, plus social media sites, and paid attention to the those within the last year or two. I noted trends, good or bad, to help determine consistent review factors. Beyond star rating, I weighed comments by the language that was used — whether something was bad, mediocre, just okay, good, great, or amazing.