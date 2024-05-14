12 Telltale Signs Of A Great BBQ Restaurant From A Southerner

As the days heat up, so too do the smokers. Nothing signals the start of summer quite like a good old-fashioned barbecue, where aspiring pit masters gather around the grill to give their two cents on how to cook hunks of meat to tender perfection.

While barbecue is an ancient culinary art with dozens of variations worldwide, the cooking method has a distinct flavor and deep roots stateside, especially in the South. American barbecue is typically divided into four primary styles — Texas, Carolina, Kansas City, and Memphis — each with distinct characteristics. Texas barbecue is renowned for its emphasis on beef, with slow-smoked brisket stealing the show. Carolina barbecue features tangy, vinegar-based sauces, with pulled pork as the star. Kansas City style offers a fusion of flavors thanks to a signature sweet and spicy tomato-based sauce. Meanwhile, Memphis is all about pork ribs, slow-cooked and coated in a dry rub.

Regardless of style, the key to quality barbecue is time, a luxury we don't all have during those busy summer months. When the craving calls, a great barbecue restaurant is just the ticket to satisfying the taste of perfectly slow-cooked meats. As an Atlanta native, this writer has eaten at her fair share of good, bad, and greasy barbecue joints in her lifetime. It's an irreplaceable part of Southern living and eating. Based on personal experience and an itch to find the best of the best, we've compiled a list of telltale signs of a great barbecue restaurant to ensure you can get a quality fix anytime the craving strikes.