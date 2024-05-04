The Simplest Way To Tell You're At A Good Barbecue Restaurant, According To An Expert

Have you ever visited a barbecue restaurant and wondered if it's good? You could always check Yelp reviews or Tasting Table's list of the 50 absolute best BBQ restaurants in the U.S. You could even visit the barbecue restaurant Guy Fieri says was a favorite from "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Or you can look for one simple yet important sign, according to Bob Bennett, Head Chef of Zingerman's Roadhouse, to determine whether you're at a high-quality or low-quality barbecue restaurant.

Bennett admitted it's tricky to know whether a BBQ restaurant is good or not. He stated, "It's a tough one to nail down since barbecue of all quality can present itself in different ways. I have had really good BBQ at places that look like a hole in a wall and just okay BBQ at really nice-looking BBQ places." Revealing the one important, telling sign of a good barbecue restaurant, he added, "I think a line is always a good sign, though."

That's fair enough. Surely a restaurant is good if people want to eat there. On the opposite end, an empty restaurant during prime hours is one of the 14 red flags that indicate a bad restaurant Tasting Table has uncovered.