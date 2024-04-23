The Barbecue Restaurant Guy Fieri Says Was A Favorite From Diners Drive-Ins And Dives - Exclusive

Guy Fieri's signature Food Network show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," is iconic for many reasons. For example, it's the platform that put the metaphorical idea of Flavortown on the map. It boosted the popularity of the mayor of Flavortown, Fieri himself, to stratospheric heights. Along the way, Triple D has introduced Americans to thousands of restaurants across the nation — and mostly, they're the kind of burger-flipping, deep-frying, saucy establishments that might have been otherwise overlooked by glitzy television shows.

Needless to say, throughout his exploration, this celebrity chef has eaten a lot of food (especially barbecue) at a lot of different places. So, when he mentioned one of his "favorite barbecue joints we ever did on Triple D" in a recent exclusive interview with Tasting Table, we had to know a bit more. As it turns out, not only did Bar-B-Q King of Charlotte, North Carolina, appear on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," but Fieri also declared it a certified classic when he chose it for Food Network's "Best Thing I Ever Ate."