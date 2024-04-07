The Menu Item You Should Never Skip At A Barbecue Restaurant

Whether browsing menus at barbecue restaurants in Memphis or bellying up to a Korean barbecue in Seoul, there is one area your eye should beeline to: local specialties. As tempting as it might be to settle on your usual order of slow-cooked ribs or plates of beef brisket, you may want to reconsider. Styles of regional BBQ in the United States vary, with different areas known for sauces, cuts, and ways of cooking that can keep diners' mouths watering.

While Tennessee is known for its ribs, Carolina is known for smoky pulled pork. Diners in Kansas City should sample the sweeter tomato sauces that accompany dry-rubbed meat, and barbecue enthusiasts in St. Louis will be treated to special servings of flat pork spare ribs that are as pretty to look as they are delicious to eat. And while regions have become known for specific recipes and platters, chefs across the United States have put unique spins on their barbecue dishes.