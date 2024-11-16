How Long You Should Be Smoking St. Louis-Style Ribs
If you're not a barbecue fanatic, you probably haven't questioned the difference in rib styles too deeply. Believe it or not, St. Louis-style ribs are not just what they call baby back ribs in Missouri; the cut of meat differs from baby back, the other common type of pork rib in American barbecue. The cut, which did originate in the city of St. Louis, comes from a lower part of the pig. They are more uniform in size, flatter, and wider than baby back ribs, and they have more meat between the bones. This cut of pork also contains more fat and tissue, which makes for flavorful and tender meat when cooked correctly. This means smoking them at the right temperature and nailing the cook time.
We consulted Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, to make sure your ribs will turn out perfectly at home. At his restaurants, he says they "can usually get them smoked in around four hours on the dot at about 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the meat starts pulling away from the edges of the bone, that's a pretty good indicator that you're getting close!"
More tips for perfect ribs every time
With Robbie Shoults' expert advice, your ribs will be spared (pun intended) from turning out tough and dry. If you feel like you need even more guidance, you can avoid overcooking your ribs by using the skewer test, which is just what it sounds like. Poke a toothpick or skewer into the meat so you can actually feel how tender it is. Despite your best efforts, your ribs sometimes can turn out too dry for your liking. In these cases, try the vinegar trick to moisten dry ribs; coat the ribs in a mixture of BBQ sauce and apple cider vinegar and throw them in a 300 degrees Fahrenheit oven for an hour.
To let the flavor of the meat really shine through, the best seasoning for pork ribs is a simple mix of salt, pepper, and paprika. But this is entirely personal preference; if you like your meat more flavorful, you can get creative with your rubs, marinades, and sauces. Coffee is the secret ingredient to a dry rub for distinctive ribs. Or, a sweet, smoky, and spicy chipotle raspberry sauce will set your ribs apart from the classic BBQ sauce version. Whether you decide to go traditional or break the status quo, your ribs will be crowd-pleasers with these cooking tips.