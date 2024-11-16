How Long You Should Be Smoking St. Louis-Style Ribs

If you're not a barbecue fanatic, you probably haven't questioned the difference in rib styles too deeply. Believe it or not, St. Louis-style ribs are not just what they call baby back ribs in Missouri; the cut of meat differs from baby back, the other common type of pork rib in American barbecue. The cut, which did originate in the city of St. Louis, comes from a lower part of the pig. They are more uniform in size, flatter, and wider than baby back ribs, and they have more meat between the bones. This cut of pork also contains more fat and tissue, which makes for flavorful and tender meat when cooked correctly. This means smoking them at the right temperature and nailing the cook time.

We consulted Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, to make sure your ribs will turn out perfectly at home. At his restaurants, he says they "can usually get them smoked in around four hours on the dot at about 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the meat starts pulling away from the edges of the bone, that's a pretty good indicator that you're getting close!"