What To Consider To Avoid Overcooking Your Ribs

One variable that can affect how fast your ribs cook is the type of meat that you're using. Beef ribs, for instance, generally need to stay on the heat a little longer than pork because of their higher fat and connective tissue content. But even though you can have an estimate in mind for how long your protein will take, Franklin says to always keep an eye on it each time you make it.

"There is no exact internal temperature that you can get consistent results from, but using a thermometer can be a great indicator of what is going on," Franklin said. "Spend your time cooking to gather data about how your cook is going and try your best to make an educated decision about when to pull meat from the cooker." The skewer test can also give you an idea of when your ribs are done, which involves sticking a toothpick (or skewer) in and gauging how tender the meat is.

Franklin also warns that meat isn't always finished cooking when you take it off the heat. Ribs typically don't need much time to rest since they're so thin (about five minutes should be enough), but you'll want to keep this in mind for thicker meat varieties. "This is the one of the most challenging parts of cooking BBQ, it just takes practice," Franklin said.