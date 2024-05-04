The Expert Timing To Keep In Mind When Cooking Beef Ribs Vs Pork

If you tell a friend to come over because you're barbecuing ribs, they are likely going to think you're slow-cooking pork such as baby back ribs or spare ribs. But pigs aren't the only animals with delectable ribs, and more and more folks are getting hip to what Texans have known for a while: Beef ribs are delicious and unique in flavor. Whether on the barbecue, braised, or slow-roasted in the oven, beef ribs — of which there are three main cuts — offer a distinct flavor departure from pork ribs and a much more meaty experience while still being rich and tender. The key to that last part — as is the case with pork ribs, too — is properly cooking them, and don't think you can get away with treating them like pork ribs.

As chef Dennis Littley explains to Tasting Table, beef ribs are bigger and richer than more commonplace pork ribs. "Unlike pork ribs, which tend to be leaner and more tender, beef ribs have a higher fat content and larger bones," Littley said, "resulting in a robust beef flavor and juicy, succulent meat when cooked properly."

That size and fat content difference means that while beef ribs can be cooked using the same low-and-slow methods that work for pork ribs, the cooking time needs to be extended. This allows the heat time to fully penetrate the heat, break down the connective tissue, and render a bit of the fat.