The Vinegar Trick To Help Moisten Dry Pork Ribs

Whether you fire them up on the grill or bake them in the oven, tender, fall-off-the-bone pork ribs are always the goal. Smothered in a bath of tangy barbecue sauce, the meat should always be juicy and flavorful. Yet against all our best efforts, sometimes pork ribs end up being dry and tough. Thankfully, a little vinegar delivers the ribs you deserve.

As an acid, vinegar wears down the fibers, collagen, and protein found within the meat, allowing liquid to better enter the meat and resulting in succulent ribs. While you can use almost any type of vinegar you prefer, apple cider vinegar is a top-notch choice. Its sweet, tangy flavor complements pork's mild, savory taste. Plus, ACV is a great ingredient for balanced BBQ sauce.

To moisten your dried pork ribs, mix equal parts apple cider vinegar and barbecue sauce and cover the ribs in them. Wrap the ribs in aluminum foil and place them in the oven or on the smoker at 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Within one hour, they should be flavorful and supple.