Coffee Is The Secret Ingredient For Irresistible Grilled Ribs

Nearly every pit master — including the backyard barbecuer — touts a secret recipe for grilled ribs. There's usually a highly classified ingredient involved in the recipe, and with the right amount of praise for the chef, you may be able to uncover it. And chances are, it could be coffee. Barbecue enthusiasts have long been using coffee in their recipes, taking advantage of the bitter, peppery flavor and aroma that the ground beans bring to the meat.

The earthy flavor of coffee grounds works for all types of ribs, from beef short ribs to St. Louis-style pork ribs, so try adding them to your next dry rub. In addition to enhancing the flavor of the meat, coffee acts as a natural tenderizer. Similar to the tannins in wine and tea, tannins in coffee bind to protein strands and create a barrier between the strands when the meat is cooking, resulting in less tightening. Start by adding a couple of tablespoons of ground coffee to a simple three-ingredient dry rub recipe. Garlic salt, brown sugar, smoked paprika, and the grounds will tenderize the meat, and create a salty, smoky, sweet, and robust flavor profile. If you want to add more spices, the sky's the limit with a dry rub, just be careful to balance the flavors. Also, the finer the coffee grounds, the bolder the taste, so consider this when choosing the strength of roast and the coarseness of your grind.