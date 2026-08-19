I Tried Panera's New Fall Menu Items, And They're Far From Pumpkin Perfection

I don't care if liking pumpkin and pumpkin spice is basic. If that's the case, I genuinely don't mind being basic. That said, though, it should have an appropriate level of spice; otherwise, it might as well just be cinnamon — which is perfectly acceptable to eat all year long. In my ever-evolving hunt for the best pumpkin products, I went to Panera to test out its four new limited-time items: Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee, Pumpkin Spice Frozen Java, Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll, and Caramel Pumpkin Slice.

I was interested to see how the items fared, whether they delivered a richly spiced flavor, and, most importantly, whether I would recommend them or purchase them again. As a former Panera employee, I'm actually an incredibly harsh critic. These are my genuine, unfiltered opinions on the food and drink. For background, I actually liked the summer 2026 menu with its Market Bowls and Premium Salads but wasn't too stoked with its lackluster avocado toast options or its 2025 holiday menu. Let's see whether it can nail the pumpkin javas and treats, or if you should go to a local coffee joint instead.