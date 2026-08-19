I Tried Panera's New Fall Menu Items, And They're Far From Pumpkin Perfection
I don't care if liking pumpkin and pumpkin spice is basic. If that's the case, I genuinely don't mind being basic. That said, though, it should have an appropriate level of spice; otherwise, it might as well just be cinnamon — which is perfectly acceptable to eat all year long. In my ever-evolving hunt for the best pumpkin products, I went to Panera to test out its four new limited-time items: Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee, Pumpkin Spice Frozen Java, Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll, and Caramel Pumpkin Slice.
I was interested to see how the items fared, whether they delivered a richly spiced flavor, and, most importantly, whether I would recommend them or purchase them again. As a former Panera employee, I'm actually an incredibly harsh critic. These are my genuine, unfiltered opinions on the food and drink. For background, I actually liked the summer 2026 menu with its Market Bowls and Premium Salads but wasn't too stoked with its lackluster avocado toast options or its 2025 holiday menu. Let's see whether it can nail the pumpkin javas and treats, or if you should go to a local coffee joint instead.
Methodology
I ordered everything via the Panera app and dined in to ensure freshness. (Last time, my iced coffee melted incredibly quickly, and I wanted to avoid that.) I tried the drinks together and then the treats, so I could compare like items. I was looking for each product to deliver its advertised qualities, which I will describe in each respective slide — if it says "pumpkin spice crumbles," it should taste as such.
Most of all, I was hoping for a prominent pumpkin spice flavor from every item. It should be strong enough to taste in conjunction with the other elements — i.e., the iced coffee or cinnamon roll — but not so strong that it overwhelms the item completely. I took sips and nibbles of everything multiple times to solidify my findings.
Taste test: Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee
This creation utilizes Panera's dark roast coffee — which the chain claims is a new, richer brew. It starts with coffee and pumpkin sauce served over ice. Then it has sweet cream cold foam and a dash of pumpkin spice crumbles served over the top for visual pizzazz. The Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee is pretty good, actually. The drink is dark, which suggests there isn't as much dairy as, say, a standard iced latte. In this case, the creaminess sinks down from the sweet cream cold foam, creating interesting streaks in the coffee.
Those pumpkin spice crumbles also sink to the bottom, so every sip has a mouthful of what tastes like clumpy brown sugar crystals. The drink has virtually no ice; I'm not sure whether this is because they poured the hot drink directly into the cup with ice or what. Luckily, the coffee doesn't taste watery. The beverage itself is incredibly sweet, with a hint of pumpkin and coffee swirling around the tongue. And then, when my straw scrapes the bottom, I get that added sugar burst. It's better than expected but not exactly an all-star. Ultimately, it's an ultra-sweet coffee with pumpkin flavoring. I tend to prefer iced lattes since espresso is usually stronger than coffee. I wouldn't get this again, but I could see it being popular among certain customers.
Taste test: Pumpkin Spice Frozen Java
You don't have to go to Starbucks for a Frappuccino of sorts — slap Panera's Pumpkin Spice Frozen Java in a Starbucks cup, and it would look the same. This version uses a base of espresso concentrate, a dairy blend (milkfat, nonfat milk, whey), pumpkin sauce, whipped cream, and, lastly, pumpkin spice crumbles once again. This is actually quite tasty, thanks to a deeper hit of espresso, pumpkin-like sweetness, and a thorough creaminess.
I got a better taste of the pumpkin crumbles in this application, and honestly, they taste like sugar, with maybe, just maybe, an air of cinnamon. They're pure sugar, though, and make every sip all the more cloying. It doesn't exactly taste as though the drink was infused with pumpkin spice, and sipper does a good job of masking the coffee notes. Still, the Pumpkin Spice Frozen Java tastes pretty good. If you want a sweet frozen treat through the tail end of summer, this gets the job done. If you want a stronger coffee flavor, skip.
Taste test: Caramel Pumpkin Slice
The Caramel Pumpkin Slice is quite a letdown. It's supposed to have rich pumpkin pie spices, complex brown sugar and vanilla, salted caramel swirls, and pumpkin spice icing as the final topper. First, the texture is incredibly dry. It's not hard, as though it was left out touching the air for too long, but instead, it's like it was baked too long, where the moisture vanished like a ghost in the night.
I forgot it was supposed to be caramel until I started writing and looking at the product description on Panera's website. I don't get that sweet, complex caramel note at all. Plus, to me, caramel is viscous; if anything, this item should have a caramel icing. The little pockets just seemed as though they were brown sugar. The Caramel Pumpkin Slice is more like a dry, thick, lightly pumpkin-flavored slice of loaf cake. There's some spice, but I wouldn't say this delivers anything worth purchasing; it doesn't live up to its name.
I had a couple of bites for the sake of this review, just to understand the flavors, but I wouldn't feel enticed to keep going. My toddler seemed to enjoy it, though, and it's not unbearably sweet — that's a plus. The flavors are so muted that you're better off making a simpler 3-ingredient pumpkin loaf at home.
Taste test: Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll
Homemade pumpkin cinnamon rolls are a top-tier baked good. So I wondered if this Panera option could reasonably compete. The treat uses a sweet dough, a filling of pumpkin and cinnamon, and a pumpkin spice icing to top it all off. I was pleasantly surprised with the taste and texture of this item. It has a spiced pumpkin note whether you get an exterior edge piece or the coveted gooier center. That's because it uses pumpkin filling with actual pumpkin, brown sugar, and butter, as well as a pumpkin spice icing with a blend of the usual suspects: cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves.
I was satisfied with the moisture level, as this can be hit or miss in many fast-casual baked treats; they can lean too dry, leaving your mouth needing a glass of water for the desert your tongue has become. Most of all, I was really happy with the moist inner part of the cinnamon roll and the pumpkin spice icing.
This item delivers everything it promises, making it well worth the money. It's big, dense, and heavy rather than light, but I still enjoy the taste. It looks as good as its picture, and the execution is excellent for a fast-casual chain. This would be a perfect pair with a black cup of coffee (hazelnut is my favorite from Panera) or a shot of espresso. That's to say, wash it down with something sugar-free and bold.
Final thoughts
If you're reading this looking for a clear recommendation, then the Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll is my top pick. It delivers a pumpkin note and sweetness, paired with the appropriate spiced element. Of course, one would expect a spiced note in a cinnamon roll, but here it truly shines. It could very nearly pass as something from an actual small bakery, with a balance of moist center and drier exterior.
Second best is the Pumpkin Spice Frozen Java. It's excessively sweet, oh my yes, but at least it delivers what it says it will: coffee and pumpkin flavoring in a blended consistency. I would not get it again, just because its level of sweetness isn't to my preference — I'm digging plain cortados lately.
Skip the Caramel Pumpkin Slice; it's mediocre at its very best. The Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee isn't bad but doesn't have the craftsmanship of an iced coffee made at a coffee shop. I feel jittery from the sheer sugar intake of these four items; I'm not exaggerating when I say the coffees are excessively sweet. Stick to a DIY pumpkin latte instead, where you can customize the sugar content.
If you like to experiment and enjoy pumpkin treats for autumn, the cinnamon roll is a pleasant winner with the perfect amount of icing to ensure each bite is sweet and pumpkin-rich. Better yet, you can buy them in a 4-pack.
Price, availability, and nutrition
Panera's four new items are available as of today, August 19. You can find them nationwide at a participating location near you. They're available whether you dine at the restaurant, use the drive-thru or Rapid Pick-Up, or order via delivery. I don't see a specific end date, but given that they're all pumpkin, you can expect them to be seasonally available for fall.
The Caramel Pumpkin Slice has 420 calories, 9 grams of fat, and 77 grams of carbohydrates, 54 of which are sugar. The Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll has 650 calories, 19 grams of fat, and 115 grams of carbohydrates, 75 of them sugar. Each costs $4.99. The Pumpkin Spice Frozen Java is the priciest of the four at $6.79; a 16-ounce drink has 490 calories, 13 grams of fat, and 84 grams of carbohydrates, 72 of them sugar. The Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee is $4.99 for a 20-ounce drink and has 240 calories, 3 grams of fat, and 52 grams of carbohydrates, of which 49 are sugar.