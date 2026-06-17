Panera (Mostly) Finds Redemption With Its 2026 Summer Menu

I used to work at Panera during my college years. Back then, it had many more bagel and bread options, but now the company has expanded its menu to include frittatas, bowls, premium salads, new iced and frozen coffee concoctions, and beyond. A whole slew of options were added to the menu as of June 17, so I placed an order to try them out for myself.

The results are a bit of a mixed bag, but the successful items are quite enjoyable. Rather than taking you item by item, I'm grouping them by category so you can see everything at a glance. Next time you go to Panera and see a bunch of new items, you'll be more than ready to narrow down what to get and avoid after you see my insights. I'll give you my thoughts on the menu additions and a bit of my insider knowledge on why they may or may not work.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer. Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.