Thai-Style Grilled Steak Recipe

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This Thai grilled steak is like a trip to Thailand without the airfare. It might taste like nothing else you've tried and go against any common advice for serving steak, yet it ends up being incredibly delicious, and it will appeal to even the most die-hard steak purist. It doesn't hurt that, despite seeming a bit complicated, it's also actually fairly easy to execute, so even beginners can master it.

As a recipe developer and blogger with a penchant for Asian recipes, I love Thai grilling recipes. They're some of the most unique in the world, and they're able to coax the most flavor out of ingredients and provide flavor combinations that stand harmoniously alongside the protein's natural characteristics. In this recipe, we marinate a steak, grill the steak to perfection, make a fantastic nam jim jaew dipping sauce, and accompany the whole thing with fresh herbs and chile peppers. It's an unusual and surprising take on cooking steak, but the result will stay with you long after the last bite.

This recipe is fragrant, layered in flavor, and remarkably complex. It takes a simple, relatively affordable cut and transforms it, and in the end, it tastes like the best version of steak you can imagine. And to me, that's a winning grilled steak recipe if ever there was one.