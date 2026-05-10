For The Perfect Skirt Steak, Follow These 8 Tips

Your skirt steak journey begins not in the kitchen, but at the grocery store. Before you even get it home, you'll want to make sure you pick the right piece of beef. You'll first want to to select for freshness, says executive chef Colton Hays. "Firstly, I choose a piece that has a vibrant red color and looks fresh, not oxidized or sitting in its juices."

It's a little-known fact that there are actually two cuts of skirt steak – the outside skirt and the inside skirt — which may be sourced from the same cow, but taste completely different. If you're buying from a butcher counter, you can always ask for the tenderer, more flavorful outside skirt, but it's easy enough to tell the difference visually. Hays says, "I look for more narrow pieces, as this typically means it comes from the "outside skirt" and will generally be more tender since it has shorter muscle fibers."

Fat content is also worthy of looking at. "After that, I check for fat content, although it's a generally lean cut, look for one with the most marbling throughout the meat," Hays adds. You want to see a bit of marbling (white strips of fat) on the inside of the cut, but little to no fat on the outside. Don't worry if you do, though, because you can always trim your skirt steak at home.