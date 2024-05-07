Why Over-Marinating Your Skirt Steak Could Ruin It

Flavorful as it is, skirt steak can do with a bit of seasoning, and there's no better agent for the job than a marinade. This flavor bath even serves a dual purpose: to infuse your meat with aromas and to ensure your skirt steak doesn't turn out chewy. Yet, too much of a good thing can be bad. When you leave your skirt steak swimming in juices for too long, you run the risk of ruining its flavor and texture.

Let's be clear — there's no one-size-fits-all for marinating meat. There are several conditions to consider, including the size of meat slices and the nature of the marinade. But whether you've sliced your skirt steak into ½-inch strips for some sizzling steak fajitas or cut it into larger 6-inch pieces for a quick recipe with miso marinade — it can become a mushy disaster if over-marinated. Once squishy, there's no recovering skirt steak's tender yet firm consistency that gives it an honorable chew.

Over-marinating can also ruin skirt steak by altering its flavor. Although the purpose of a marinade is to let flavors seep into the meat, at a certain point, the meat has absorbed as much as it can. A minimum of 30 minutes is enough to accomplish the task, and longer than overnight, the marinade may overwhelm the flavor of skirt steak. Instead of beefy flavors enhanced by zesty essence, acid painfully penetrates each bite.