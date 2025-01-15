What Does Cutting On A Bias Mean?

Fancy sprucing up your kitchen knife skills? Cutting on a bias is a simple yet effective technique to master. It sounds complex, but all it means is that you cut at an angle diagonally across the grain, typically at 45 degrees. The easiest way to do this is to rotate the item you're chopping. For instance, placing a carrot on your cutting board diagonally and then keeping the knife straight produces vertical cuts with maximum efficiency.

Advertisement

One of the best tips and tricks for using a cutting board is to utilize its edges as a guiding aid; consider where you place the item to ensure consistent slices. If possible, chop up ingredients in bulk, laying them neatly adjacent. The saying "sisters, not twins" certainly applies here. Your cuts don't have to be identical, but aim for strong similarities. It looks better and helps maintain consistent cooking times all around. You don't want certain pieces to cook faster or slower than others.

The primary benefit of this approach is elegance — those longer slices look more aesthetic than the shorter cuts do. Just picture the angled slices of a delectable French baguette at your next dinner party. Yet, apart from boosting the visual appeal of your dish, there are practical reasons behind this strategy, too. Chopping ingredients in this way raises the surface area of the item, increasing the cooking speed. The longer the slice, the more it is exposed to the heat of your oven or pan. This does wonders for flavor, too, enabling a better imparting of the desired seasonings or sauces.

Advertisement