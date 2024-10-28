The Cheap Hack That Makes Cutting Brownies A Breeze

Fudgy and chocolatey, a tray of chocolate brownies can verge on cake territory if overbaked. Keeping a close eye on the clock is imperative so you can pull them out while the center still has a slight wobble. After all that diligent monitoring, you want to slice your brownies into perfect squares to do them justice, which is why we've got a cheap hack that makes cutting brownies a breeze: using a plastic knife.

Brownies are susceptible to cracking on the top when sliced because of their very character. They're supposed to be squidgy in the center with a set, crackly-looking crust. It's this combination of a soft-chocolatey middle and an ever-so-slightly firm surface that lends brownies their appetizing mouthfeel and distinctive structure. The problem is that it's this scrumptious quality that makes it so tricky to slice through a batch seamlessly. While using a sharp knife can work, it's time consuming because you have to stop to clean the blade before making each cut to ensure it doesn't catch on the squidgy center.

Using a plastic knife, on the other-hand, is fast, fuss-free, and guaranteed to create clean lines because it has a non-stick surface. The tender middle of the brownie doesn't adhere to the plastic in the same way that it clings onto a metal knife, which allows you to continue cutting along the length of your bake without it looking messy on the edges. The plastic glides through the brownie rather than dragging it along, resulting in neater squares.

