Don't Ruin Skirt Steak On The Grill By Following This Prep Tip

Use any marinade that you would with other steaks for skirt steak. Or you can give our tenderizing steak marinade recipe with ingredients like Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice a try. Because it's a thin cut of steak, marinating it for about 30 minutes to two hours should do the trick. If you want to marinate skirt steak overnight, be mindful of any acidic ingredients that might turn the beef mushy since it's thinly cut. And don't forget to pat the steak dry of any excess marinade before it hits the grill. You can also try a marinade with our grilled skirt steak with chimichurri or spicy skirt steak quesadilla recipes.

For a glaze, any ingredients that match the flavor profile of the meal will work, perhaps like our honey balsamic glaze recipe. Glaze the skirt steak just a few minutes before it's time to cook, then use a basting brush and baste the glaze on both sides as it cooks to obtain a nice, crunchy crust. Be sure to evenly glaze the steak so that the flavor and texture are consistent.

When cooking the steak, whether it's marinated or glazed, grill it at a high temperature for a short amount of time. We've also got a chef's advice on the best way to serve skirt steak if you need more help getting dinner on the table.