Don't Ruin Skirt Steak On The Grill By Following This Prep Tip
If you need to cook a cut of steak quickly so it doesn't consume all of your attention while guests wait, skirt steak is an ideal option. Thin, long, and sometimes more affordable than other types of steak, it's a decent go-to whether time is of the essence or not. While skirt steak is one of those cuts that needs a little prep work before it hits the flaming grill, it can be done ahead of time so you're ready to go when the cookout or dinner party gets started.
Skirt steak can be a relatively tough cut of beef, so the key step is to marinate or glaze the meat. If you marinate skirt steak, it will introduce more flavor to the thin cut of beef and break down some of that connective tissue so it's tender to chew, and not too tough. A glaze doesn't necessarily break down the issue in the same way a marinade does, but it will allow for a nice crust to develop during the quick cooking process and add flavor, too.
Tips and recipes to marinate or glaze your skirt steak the right way
Use any marinade that you would with other steaks for skirt steak. Or you can give our tenderizing steak marinade recipe with ingredients like Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice a try. Because it's a thin cut of steak, marinating it for about 30 minutes to two hours should do the trick. If you want to marinate skirt steak overnight, be mindful of any acidic ingredients that might turn the beef mushy since it's thinly cut. And don't forget to pat the steak dry of any excess marinade before it hits the grill. You can also try a marinade with our grilled skirt steak with chimichurri or spicy skirt steak quesadilla recipes.
For a glaze, any ingredients that match the flavor profile of the meal will work, perhaps like our honey balsamic glaze recipe. Glaze the skirt steak just a few minutes before it's time to cook, then use a basting brush and baste the glaze on both sides as it cooks to obtain a nice, crunchy crust. Be sure to evenly glaze the steak so that the flavor and texture are consistent.
When cooking the steak, whether it's marinated or glazed, grill it at a high temperature for a short amount of time. We've also got a chef's advice on the best way to serve skirt steak if you need more help getting dinner on the table.