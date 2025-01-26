The Best Way To Serve Up Skirt Steak, According To A Chef

There are many different cuts of steak available at the butcher including the oft overlooked skirt steak. There are differences between skirt and flank steaks, but a skirt steak is easy to secure at most grocery stores and shouldn't be as costly as options like filet mignon. Cut from the plate section of a cow, skirt steak is typically long and thin — so you must know how to cook it. That's where the advice of Michael Taus, chef at Chicago's La Grande Boucherie, comes into play.

"Skirt steak shines when sliced and used in dishes like salads, stir-fries, empanadas, fajitas, and even chili," he says. "It's also a fantastic addition to hearty sandwiches or grain bowls." Why does skirt steak work so well with these types of dishes, and not on a plate next to mashed potatoes and veggies as we've come to expect our steaks? You can certainly eat it on its own, but its thinness is why it works well in salads, fajitas, and sandwiches, because it will offer balanced bites with the other fillings. And because skirt steak is relatively affordable compared to other cuts, its richness won't get lost with those other ingredients like a higher-priced, marbled cut would.