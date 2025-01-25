This Is The Absolute Best Way To Cook Flap Steak

So many steaks, so many names: That's a conundrum you'll face when shopping for dinner. There are eight primal cuts of beef that are broken down into sub-primals from which many cuts of steak are derived. You're probably familiar with most, but you may not know what a flap steak is. Flap steak is cut from the same primal as flank steak — the bottom sirloin butt — but it's located behind the flank and closer to the round and shank. It's inexpensive and a worthy alternative to tri-tip. Flap steak has a few other names — bavette (in France), sirloin tip (New England), fraldinha (Brazil) — and its texture and grain are similar to flank steak. However, it has more marbling and a beefier taste. We consulted with Michael Taus, Chef at La Grande Boucherie, a Chicago-based restaurant that serves French-inspired dishes, about how to best prepare and cook it.

"Flap steak is fantastic when marinated," Taus told Tasting Table, "thanks to its porous texture, which allows the marinade to deeply penetrate, tenderizing the meat and infusing it with flavor." Because flap steak is thin and well-grained, marinades work especially well, and depending on what ingredients you use for the marinade, they will keep the flap steak juicy and exceedingly delicious. Taus recommends marinading flap steak for four hours and no more than six so that "the flavors develop without overpowering the meat."