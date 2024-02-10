If You Can't Find Tri-Tip Steak, Flap Meat Is A Worthy Alternative

I love tri-tip. It has a rich, beefy flavor and tenderness when cooked right that is beyond compare. You'll often see this cut being used to make Santa Maria-style barbecue, a California culinary creation that isn't really barbecue but rather a specific form of grilling. However, the challenge often lies in finding tri-tip at local grocery stores or butchers outside of California. The meat in tri-tip is often used to create other cuts or ground to make lean ground beef, a butcher told me. Enter flap meat, a versatile and underappreciated alternative that has become my go-to when tri-tip is nowhere to be found.

Tri-tip steak is a triangular muscle cut from the bottom sirloin of the cow, boasting a balanced combination of lean meat with a tender grain. While not a particularly expensive cut, the fact that many people outside of California are unfamiliar with the cut means it can be hard to source. This is where flap meat steps in as a fantastic substitute. Derived from the bottom sirloin or short loin of the cow close to the flank steak, flap meat offers a similarly robust flavor profile, with marbling that ensures tenderness.

What makes flap meat a worthy alternative is its availability, affordability, and similarity. Unlike tri-tip, flap meat is often readily accessible at local grocery stores and butchers as it is not used to make other cuts. This makes it a convenient choice for those eager to satisfy their steak cravings without hunting down a tri-tip.