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There are certainly regional delicacies that will always hold a place in my heart. Growing up in Chicago, my mom had a rotation of casserole-type dishes she would bring to parties, and watching her prepare them always filled my siblings and I with excitement for the potluck to come. Before I was given the recipes, the dishes always seemed like random combinations of flavors that turned into impossibly delicious appetizers, side dishes, and desserts — we're talking seven-layer salads, cheesy crostinis, and creamy, dreamy ambrosia salad, to name a few. Perhaps the best of all, and the dish we most looked forward to at every get together, was pretzel Jell-O, AKA strawberry pretzel salad.

This old-school strawberry pretzel salad recipe captures all of that nostalgic goodness by way of a sweet, light, creamy, and crunchy dessert. Featuring a buttery, salty base of pretzels covered with a fluffy cream cheese frosting and strawberry-filled Jell-O on top, this casserole-like dessert has an impressive layering of flavors and textures that please just about any palate. Perfect for kids and adults alike, this strawberry pretzel salad recipe is a nostalgic way to give any party's dessert table a much-needed upgrade.