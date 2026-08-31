Old-School Strawberry Pretzel Salad Recipe
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There are certainly regional delicacies that will always hold a place in my heart. Growing up in Chicago, my mom had a rotation of casserole-type dishes she would bring to parties, and watching her prepare them always filled my siblings and I with excitement for the potluck to come. Before I was given the recipes, the dishes always seemed like random combinations of flavors that turned into impossibly delicious appetizers, side dishes, and desserts — we're talking seven-layer salads, cheesy crostinis, and creamy, dreamy ambrosia salad, to name a few. Perhaps the best of all, and the dish we most looked forward to at every get together, was pretzel Jell-O, AKA strawberry pretzel salad.
This old-school strawberry pretzel salad recipe captures all of that nostalgic goodness by way of a sweet, light, creamy, and crunchy dessert. Featuring a buttery, salty base of pretzels covered with a fluffy cream cheese frosting and strawberry-filled Jell-O on top, this casserole-like dessert has an impressive layering of flavors and textures that please just about any palate. Perfect for kids and adults alike, this strawberry pretzel salad recipe is a nostalgic way to give any party's dessert table a much-needed upgrade.
Gather the ingredients to make old-school strawberry pretzel salad
To make the pretzel salad base, you need about 4 cups of whole pretzels, butter, and sugar. From there, grab a large box of strawberry Jell-O, more sugar, cream cheese, fresh strawberries, and a container of Cool Whip, which is found in the freezer aisle near the ice cream accoutrements. Make sure you thaw your Cool Whip before starting this recipe.
Step 1: Heat up the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Crush the pretzels
Add the pretzels to a food processor and pulse into small, coarse pieces (not into a powder). Alternatively, place the pretzels in a large zip-top bag and crush using a rolling pin.
Step 3: Melt the butter
Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat.
Step 4: Combine pretzels with butter and sugar
Add ¼ cup sugar and dissolve, then add the crushed pretzels and stir to coat.
Step 5: Press pretzels into a casserole dish
Pour the pretzel mixture into a 9x13-inch glass casserole dish and press down to create an even crust.
Step 6: Bake the pretzel crust
Bake for 10 minutes, until the pretzels are toasted and the layer is set. Set aside to cool completely.
Step 7: Beat the cream cheese with sugar
In the meantime, use an electric hand mixer to beat the softened cream cheese and ½ cup sugar together until fluffy and smooth.
Step 8: Mix in the Cool Whip
Add the Cool Whip and beat until fully incorporated.
Step 9: Spread the cream layer over the pretzel crust
Spread the Cool Whip mixture over the cooled pretzels and refrigerate for 30 minutes to set.
Step 10: Bring water to a boil
Bring 2 cups of water to a boil, then remove from the heat.
Step 11: Dissolve the Jell-O in water
Add the Jell-O and stir to dissolve. Let cool at room temperature.
Step 12: Stir in the strawberries
Once the Jell-O has slightly cooled (but has not yet solidified), stir in the strawberries.
Step 13: Pour strawberry Jell-O mixture over the Cool Whip layer and refrigerate
Pour the strawberry Jell-O over the Cool Whip layer. Return to the refrigerator to set for 2 to 4 hours.
Step 14: Slice and serve the strawberry pretzel salad
Slice and serve the strawberry pretzel salad.
What to serve with strawberry pretzel salad
Old-School Strawberry Pretzel Salad Recipe
This old-school strawberry pretzel salad dessert is a little bit salty, creamy, sweet, crunchy, and fruity -- perfect for potlucks and backyard BBQs.
Ingredients
- 4 cups pretzels
- 6 ounces strawberry Jell-O powder
- 12 tablespoons butter
- ¾ cup granulated sugar, divided
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 (8-ounce) container Cool Whip, thawed
- 1 pound hulled and sliced strawberries
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Add the pretzels to a food processor and pulse into small, coarse pieces (not into a powder). Alternatively, place the pretzels in a large zip-top bag and crush using a rolling pin.
- Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat.
- Add ¼ cup sugar and dissolve, then add the crushed pretzels and stir to coat.
- Pour the pretzel mixture into a 9x13-inch glass casserole dish and press down to create an even crust.
- Bake for 10 minutes, until the pretzels are toasted and the layer is set. Set aside to cool completely.
- In the meantime, use an electric hand mixer to beat the softened cream cheese and ½ cup sugar together until fluffy and smooth.
- Add the Cool Whip and beat until fully incorporated.
- Spread the Cool Whip mixture over the cooled pretzels and refrigerate for 30 minutes to set.
- Bring 2 cups of water to a boil, then remove from the heat.
- Add the Jell-O and stir to dissolve. Let cool at room temperature.
- Once the Jell-O has slightly cooled (but has not yet solidified), stir in the strawberries.
- Pour the strawberry Jell-O over the Cool Whip layer. Return to the refrigerator to set for 2 to 4 hours.
- Slice and serve the strawberry pretzel salad.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|618
|Total Fat
|24.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|64.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|91.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.3 g
|Total Sugars
|30.4 g
|Sodium
|1,054.8 mg
|Protein
|10.7 g
How far in advance can I make this strawberry pretzel salad?
Strawberry pretzel salad has lots of make-ahead potential, but it is important to know how far in advance to make it so that the flavors meld together but the textures don't begin to soften and disintegrate. If you are making this dish for an evening party, for example, it is best to begin the salad early the same morning so that it can chill for 6 to 8 hours before serving. If making for an afternoon event, begin making the salad the evening before, so that it has time to set and chill a full 8 hours or more before serving.
If you want even more make-ahead flexibility, you can make this strawberry pretzel salad 24 hours before serving. Anything longer than that is still edible (the salad lasts for 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator), but the quality significantly decreases. You'll notice it first in the pretzels, which will soften and lose flavor, and then in the top two layers, which will begin to release moisture and become damp and liquidy. For the best results, serve the salad within 24 hours of making it, and save the leftovers for just 24-48 hours past that.
What size should the crushed pretzels be for the crust?
There are many different types of pretzels, but I specifically recommend using regular pretzels or mini pretzel twists for strawberry pretzel salad base. While you can technically make the crust with any spare pretzels you have on hand, the mini twists crush up into perfect pieces that stay crunchy under the top layers. Oversized pretzels, large pretzel rods, or wafer-thin pretzel crisps break into thin, sharp pieces when crushed, which is workable but offers less of the airy, crisp texture that the classic mini size provides.
From there, it is important to crush the pretzels into pieces about the size of a pea, not any larger and not any more fine. It is totally normal to have some powdery residue from crushing the pretzels, but for the correct texture, crush only until the pieces are broken into smaller pieces. Finely ground pretzels will be too dense, like a pie crust, and won't crunch like broken pieces will — which is half of what makes this salad so great.