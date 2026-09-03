10 Ordering Tips To Get The Best McDonald's Breakfast

Most fast food chains either do the bare minimum with their breakfast options just to say they have them, or don't even have breakfast items at all. Neither is true of McDonald's, which easily features the best fast food chain breakfast menu both in terms of quantity and quality. You can order everything from a quick bite to a full-on meal, and then wash it down with one of the chain's rather impressive lineup of coffee drinks. And the greatness of ordering breakfast at McDonald's doesn't stop at the standard menu offerings, either.

Most of the menu features rather deep customization options — some are obvious, and others may require some investigating of all the available substitutions. But they all allow you to tweak your breakfast exactly to your liking. Whether it's taking components of one sandwich and putting them into another, playing with the different egg options, or hacking something entirely new, these tricks will ensure that you can have breakfast at McDonald's every day for an entire month or more and get something different every time. Now if only McDonald's could grant our wish and go back to offering breakfast all day again, you'd be able to try these tricks for lunch and dinner as well. Fingers crossed!