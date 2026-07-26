8 Changes I Wish McDonald's Would Make

Like most red-blooded Americans, I've been eating at McDonald's for my entire life. My love affair with the Golden Arches began in earnest after a restaurant opened one block away from my house when I was eight years old, and the fast food chain has essentially served over 99 billion burgers (and Egg McMuffins) to me alone since then. Still, like most red-blooded Americans, I'm also often dissatisfied with things in my life. And even after four decades of patronage, there are numerous changes I wish McDonald's would make at every nationwide location.

Is there any real hope that McDonald's will adopt my desired changes, either now or in the future? Well ... that's not really relevant to this article. After all, even if fast food dollar menus were largely extinct by 2025, I can still hope the conglomerate will one day reinstate its previously revered Dollar Menu — as in a menu where items are actually sold for $1 or less.

Of course, like every other change I'd love to see McDonald's make, a true-blue Dollar Menu is merely a fantasy for consumers as of this writing. So, as someone who continues to eat far more Mickey D's food than they should (or would like to admit), here are eight changes I wish McDonald's would make to its restaurants and operations.