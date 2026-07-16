The Easy McDonald's Ordering Trick For A Basic Hamburger With Extra Flavor

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The McDonald's hamburger is just about as classic as it gets when it comes to fast food. Starting with a 100% beef patty seasoned with salt and pepper and topped with a pickle, chopped onions, ketchup, and mustard, the burger is served to many customers each day. But despite its worldwide success, the hamburger might be considered lacking to some, which is where one particular McDonald's ordering trick comes into play.

If your McDonald's hamburger has left you wanting more, add Big Mac sauce to it for extra flavor. Big Mac sauce is described by McDonald's as a "creamy, delicious balance of sour, zesty mustard flavor, a kick of pickle relish, onion powder, and savory tastes." The sauce also includes non-aforementioned ingredients like sugar, vinegar, garlic powder, turmeric, paprika, and salt. It brings a sweet and tangy kick to your basic hamburger (or cheeseburger), as well as a smooth, creamy texture.

When ordering your burger in person, ask for a cup of the sauce. On the app or online, scroll to the condiments section and add it. It doesn't cost much — at some locations as little as 25 cents, though prices may vary. Once you have it in hand, open the cup and pour it onto your burger. The Big Mac sauce can be added either in place of ketchup and mustard or alongside the standard ingredients.