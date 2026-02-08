The Major Difference Between McDonald's And Wendy's Beef

To a neutral observer, the only real difference between McDonald's and Wendy's might appear to be cosmetic. After all, each fast food chain is a literal behemoth of the quick-service world, slinging various cheeseburgers and fries to hungry customers (and drastically outpacing the absolute worst American burger chain in the process). Yet even a casual consumer of fast food knows far more separates these two than a redheaded pigtailed girl and a pair of golden arches — like the type of beef used by Wendy's compared to what's cooked at McDonald's locations.

It's no secret that Wendy's uses fresh, never-frozen beef at every one of its North American restaurants; that fact has been openly touted by the Dave Thomas-founded establishment since the first location opened in Columbus, Ohio, in 1969. Even after more than half a century of near-exponential growth, Wendy's has never wavered from its commitment to serving burgers prepared with never-frozen beef on all menu items, from the iconic Dave's Single to the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger.

Conversely, while McDonald's boasts about serving billions of customers on its signs, it didn't become a fast food juggernaut thanks to never-frozen beef. The home of Ronald McDonald (because a clown lives in each location, right?) almost exclusively uses frozen beef patties on its burgers, though one weighty exception on the McDonald's menu uses fresh beef.