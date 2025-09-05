The Healthiest Fast Food Breakfast Item You Can Buy At McDonald's Right Now

The fast food behemoth that's become synonymous with Americans' expanding waistlines probably isn't a place where you'd expect to find a healthy breakfast. McDonald's even went and ditched the one item that could assuage your guilt for pulling up to the drive-thru: salads. But the chain actually does offer a few dishes that would be dietician-approved as an occasional first meal when you're on the go and in a pinch. The best bet? Also likely to surprise you, it's none other than the classic Egg McMuffin.

Yes, there's processed American cheese, butter, and Canadian bacon — what sounds like all the makings of a typically addicting (and fatty) fast food meal — but the sandwich weighs in at a lighter calorie count than you might expect. According to McDonald's online nutritional calculator, the Egg McMuffin only contains 310 calories. Compare that to the other breakfast stacks, which all have at least 400 calories, from the Sausage McMuffin With Egg (480) to the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Bagel (710) — the latter of which is more caloric than a Big Mac.

Saturated fat and sodium numbers also make the Egg McMuffin a comparatively healthier choice. Anytime you swap out the Canadian bacon for a sausage patty, you're increasing the amount of saturated fat. Additionally, customers who opt for a biscuit bread base over an English muffin are also significantly increasing their sodium intake. For instance, the Sausage Biscuit With Egg contains a whopping 1,190 milligrams of sodium — 52% of the recommended daily value — whereas the Egg McMuffin has 770 milligrams of sodium.