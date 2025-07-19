10 Unique McDonald's Breakfast Menu Items You Have To Try When Traveling Abroad

When it comes to breakfast, McDonald's doesn't just do Egg McMuffins and hash browns. Around the world, the Golden Arches serve up a surprising variety of morning meals that play into the local flavor, culture, and cravings of the countries they call home. Sure, you can count on a Sausage McMuffin just about anywhere, but beyond that, things start to get wildly interesting.

From India's spicy dosa masala brioche to Germany's sugar-laced franzbrötchen and South Africa's sausage-packed boerie burger, McDonald's international breakfast menus prove that "fast food" doesn't have to mean "same food." In some countries, McDonald's morning meal options lean into tradition; in others, the chain gets creative, blending cultures with dishes like halloumi muffins or a breakfast pasta soup.

These breakfast menu items aren't just regional quirks. They're brilliant examples of how McDonald's adapts to local markets while giving fans new reasons to stop by before 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. depending on the location, considering how the company infamously ended its all-day breakfast. So, if you're planning to eat your way across borders, these unique breakfast bites are worth getting out of bed for, even if it means an early airport run. Let's dive into the must-try McDonald's breakfast items you'll only find abroad.