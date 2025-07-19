10 Unique McDonald's Breakfast Menu Items You Have To Try When Traveling Abroad
When it comes to breakfast, McDonald's doesn't just do Egg McMuffins and hash browns. Around the world, the Golden Arches serve up a surprising variety of morning meals that play into the local flavor, culture, and cravings of the countries they call home. Sure, you can count on a Sausage McMuffin just about anywhere, but beyond that, things start to get wildly interesting.
From India's spicy dosa masala brioche to Germany's sugar-laced franzbrötchen and South Africa's sausage-packed boerie burger, McDonald's international breakfast menus prove that "fast food" doesn't have to mean "same food." In some countries, McDonald's morning meal options lean into tradition; in others, the chain gets creative, blending cultures with dishes like halloumi muffins or a breakfast pasta soup.
These breakfast menu items aren't just regional quirks. They're brilliant examples of how McDonald's adapts to local markets while giving fans new reasons to stop by before 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. depending on the location, considering how the company infamously ended its all-day breakfast. So, if you're planning to eat your way across borders, these unique breakfast bites are worth getting out of bed for, even if it means an early airport run. Let's dive into the must-try McDonald's breakfast items you'll only find abroad.
Dosa masala brioche in India
Leave it to McDonald's India to transform masala dosa, a traditional South Indian breakfast, into something both hearty and unexpected. The dosa masala brioche is exactly what it sounds like, a fusion of French and Indian breakfast culture, offering a unique option for those who enjoy global cuisine and classic comfort foods alike.
Here's how it works: A soft, lightly sweet brioche bun — more commonly seen in Paris than Pune — is sliced and filled with a scoop of masala dosa, a mustard seed-, cumin-, and turmeric-spiced mashed potato filling traditionally tucked inside a crispy South Indian crepe. But McDonald's takes it a step further by slathering the patty with a milagai podi chutney mayo — a fiery blend of roasted lentils, dried chiles, and spices, stirred into creamy mayonnaise. Popular across South Indian states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, milagai podi is often nicknamed "gunpowder" for its bold, explosive flavor. The result is spicy, soft, savory, and just rich enough to feel indulgent without going overboard.
First introduced in 2017 across Mumbai, this sandwich was McDonald's way of localizing its breakfast offerings to better resonate with Indian palates, which often lean toward vegetarian, spiced, and warm meals in the morning. At the time of its release, Westlife Development vice chairman Amit Jatia — whose company operates all McDonald's franchises in Western and Southern India — told media outlets (via BBC News) that the new breakfast menu was designed to offer a mix of Indian and continental flavors, aiming to give customers more variety and convenience.
Franzbrötchen in Germany
McDonald's Germany knows that not every morning calls for meat and eggs. Sometimes, all you need is something flaky, sweet, and carb-loaded to start the day, and that's where the franzbrötchen comes in. This breakfast pastry, native to Hamburg and beloved throughout northern Germany, is a blend of a cinnamon roll and a croissant, but with a distinct character all its own. McDonald's version of the franzbrötchen stays true to tradition: a golden Danish-style dough leavened with yeast, tightly coiled and flattened, and filled with layers of butter, cinnamon, and sugar that caramelize at the edges during baking. It is soft in the center, and crisp on the outside — everything you'd want in a treat with your morning coffee.
This isn't some imported idea from McCafé headquarters. Franzbrötchen has deep regional roots. Its exact origin is debated, but most stories trace it to the early 1800s, during the French occupation of Hamburg under Napoleon. One version suggests French soldiers requested croissants from local bakers, who — unfamiliar with French techniques — used heavier northern doughs and added cinnamon and sugar to suit local tastes. Another version leans more subversive: that the rebellious bakers intentionally "misunderstood" the request, using the opportunity to serve up a distinctly German creation instead.
Either way, McDonald's version respectfully honors this local favorite. Unlike many of the chain's global menu items, it avoids fusion and stays true to the original, and that's what makes it stand out.
Century egg chicken porridge in China
Forget hash browns and hotcakes — in China, breakfast often begins with a warm, nourishing bowl of congee. And at McDonald's China, this classic dish gets a twist that's surprisingly faithful to tradition. One standout item is the century egg chicken porridge (aka chicken with preserved egg congee). This comforting dish features creamy rice porridge layered with texture and savory, umami-rich flavor.
High-quality Northeastern rice is said to be cooked with a precise water-to-rice ratio of 12:1, carefully slow-simmered for just over an hour and a half, allowing each grain of rice to bloom, so the porridge achieves a thick, soft, and sticky texture. This forms the base of the dish. It's then topped with shredded chicken and one preserved egg. While it might sound unfamiliar to international visitors, century eggs — known in Chinese as pidan — are a long-standing breakfast staple in Chinese cuisine and a comforting start to the day for millions, made by curing mostly duck eggs in a mixture of quicklime, ash, and salt. With its dark, translucent, jelly-like exterior and creamy, pungent yolk, a preserved egg adds depth, richness, and a distinct umami flavor that's both traditional and unmistakably Chinese to this congee.
If the idea of a black, sulfuric-smelling egg doesn't sound appealing to you, fear not. McDonald's China's congee lineup features two other interesting options: chicken with salted egg yolk or chicken and pickled cabbage with bamboo shoots congees.
McMolletes in Mexico
When it comes to Mexican breakfast staples, molletes — open-faced sandwiches topped with beans and cheese — are a beloved morning tradition. McDonald's Mexico taps into that heritage with its McMolletes, a localized take that merges familiarity with fast food convenience. The dish consists of three toasted English muffin halves, each slathered with refried beans, topped with cheese, and finished with a fresh scoop of pico de gallo — a salsa, also called salsa fresca or salsa cruda, that typically consists of equal parts tomato and onion, fresh cilantro, a squeeze of lime juice, and optionally jalapeño for a spicy kick. These ingredients not only add a bright, fresh flavor, but also deliver a sense of authenticity to this fast food breakfast offering. The blend of textures and flavors is unmistakably Mexican, despite a few subtle McDonald's twists.
The McMolletes are directly inspired by traditional molletes, which are typically served on bolillo rolls — a crusty white bread that's popular in Mexican households. McDonald's swapped in English muffins, likely to align the dish with its existing breakfast staples (particularly the McMuffin) and streamline kitchen prep by using familiar ingredients. The name also got the signature treatment: just add a "Mc" and call it a day.
They're available as part of the McTrío, a customizable combo system that lets customers pair the molletes with sides like orange juice or freshly brewed coffee for a complete breakfast experience. The McMolletes are a result of what McDonald's archivist Mike Bullington described to Food Republic as the chain's ongoing effort to celebrate local culinary traditions by creating breakfast offerings that feel both familiar and regionally authentic.
McToast in select European countries
In parts of Europe, McDonald's breakfast gets a minimalist makeover with the McToast, a warm, pressed sandwich that's simple but super satisfying. You'll find it in countries like Italy, Serbia, Czechia, Malta, and Ukraine, often under slightly different names and with regional twists to match local tastes. At its core, the McToast is built around a soft, toasted bun, most times inverted so the flat, inner side is on the outside, creating a smooth grilling surface.
The sandwich is typically filled with cheese and ham, though variations exist. The McToasts served in Italy and Serbia both feature ham and cheese, while Malta also offers the same option, plus a version where you can swap the ham out with bacon. Czechia serves up one with mushrooms and cheese. Meanwhile, Ukraine's version is ultra simple, made with just two slices of cheddar cheese pressed together. No matter where you try the McToast, the format is intentionally light and snackable, perfect for customers who prefer a modest breakfast over a full platter.
The unusual bun orientation isn't a design quirk; it's practical. As a former employee shared on Reddit, the sandwich is often toasted using the same equipment meant for the middle bun of a Big Mac. This setup presses and grills both sides simultaneously, ensuring a quick and even melt. The McToast is not just quick to prepare and aligned with McDonald's signature efficiency — interestingly, it also apparently has roots in chain's past. In that same thread, another Redditor recalled it as a manual-listed vegetarian alternative from the late 1990s.
Bubur Ayam McD in Malaysia and Indonesia
In Malaysia and Indonesia, McDonald's skips the Western breakfast playbook and goes straight for comfort with the Bubur Ayam McD, a localized version of bubur ayam, a savory rice porridge that's a breakfast favorite across the region. McDonald's take on bubur ayam begins with a creamy, slow-cooked rice porridge base, customized to suit local preferences. In Indonesia, the dish is topped with shredded chicken, celery leaves, dumplings, and a generous sprinkle of crispy fried onions. In Malaysia, however, the toppings are slightly different, reflecting regional flavor profiles. Here, the porridge comes with sliced chicken strips, ginger, fried shallots, spring onions, and diced red chiles.
With its strong connection to authentic flavor profiles and aromatics, all of which lend a distinctly Southeast Asian character to this McDonald's breakfast dish, diners can also choose to customize their Bubur Ayam McD bowl with add-ons like fried scallions, eggs, plant-based proteins like fried soybeans, or local condiments like sambal or soy sauce.
Here, McDonald's leans into the idea of home-cooked familiarity, describing the dish on its website as one "prepared fresh with ingredients that'll remind you of home," and "just like mum's cooking!" It's a breakfast designed to evoke nostalgia, drawing from generations of family tradition and comfort food memories.
Sausage N' Egg Twisty Pasta in Hong Kong
In Hong Kong, breakfast at McDonald's takes an unexpected yet culturally spot-on turn with the Sausage N' Egg Twisty Pasta. It's not a McMuffin or hash brown combo, but rather a steaming bowl of spiral noodles in broth, tailored to local tastes that favor warm, savory starts to the day. The dish combines twisty elbow-style pasta with a sizzling sausage patty, a fresh Grade A egg imported from the U.S., and a choice of rich chicken or tonkotsu (pork bone) broth. Some versions are served with additional greens and veggies, depending on regional supply and rotating promotions.
Unlike Western-style breakfasts, this item aligns more with the cha chaan teng (Hong Kong café) culture, where noodle soups, macaroni, and savory broths are beloved morning fare. It's also available as a complete meal, which includes a hash brown and a drink. McDonald's doesn't just mimic this Hong Kong dining tradition, however; it localizes it for speed and comfort. While relatively unknown to tourists, the dish enjoys widespread popularity among locals — so much so that it arguably holds its own against nearby traditional soup spots.
Halloumi muffins in Cyprus
Cyprus may be best known for its beaches, but its McDonald's breakfast offers a Mediterranean twist you won't find on most menus: the halloumi muffin. This sandwich swaps out standard breakfast meats for a slice of grilled halloumi, a salty, semi-hard cheese that holds its shape when seared and is a staple of Cypriot cuisine. Its firm texture and high melting point make it perfect for grilling or frying.
Served on a toasted and buttered English muffin, the McDonald's Cyprus halloumi muffin is layered with crisp lettuce and a slice of fresh tomato, giving it a balance of warmth and freshness. The cheese itself is the star, golden brown on the outside and chewy on the inside, with a satisfying salty tang that lingers after each bite. Initially available only in McDonald's Arabia, spanning Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the sandwich gained enough popularity to eventually earn a spot on McDonald's Cyprus' permanent breakfast menu. A version with bacon added on is also on offer for those wanting a little more indulgence.
The halloumi muffin is another perfect example of how McDonald's localizes inspiration for its international dishes — not just for flavor, but for cultural resonance. Halloumi isn't just cheese, it's an identity ingredient in Cyprus with roots stemming from the Byzantine Empire, when Cypriot farmers used it as a way to preserve milk in the island's hot climate. By turning it into a breakfast centerpiece, McDonald's Cyprus delivers something that's distinctly regional.
McPinto in Costa Rica
In Costa Rica, McDonald's serves up a culinary homage to national pride. Enter the McPinto, a localized twist on gallo pinto, the country's beloved breakfast dish made of rice and black beans sauteed with onions and bell peppers. It's so popular that it's considered to be Costa Rica's national dish. McDonald's adaptation stays true to the heart of the traditional meal while streamlining it for fast food service.
There are several versions to choose from that allow guests to customize sides or portion sizes. The classic McPinto comes with gallo pinto, natilla (a creamy custard), and warm corn tortillas. The McPinto con Huevo builds on that by adding scrambled eggs, perfect for those wanting an extra protein boost with their rice and beans. Then there's the McPinto Deluxe, a full breakfast platter that goes all out. Alongside gallo pinto, you'll find scrambled eggs, fried sweet plantains, a savory sausage link, and natilla — all neatly arranged on a tray with a side of warm corn tortillas. The dish is hearty, colorful, and comforting — a celebration of Tico flavors, blending sweet, salty, and starchy elements in every bite.
Boerie burger in South Africa
Although McDonald's has phased out traditional burgers from its breakfast menu in many regions, South Africa still makes room for a local favorite: the boerie burger. This morning sandwich features a distinctive boerewors-style patty, designed to evoke the flavor of the classic boerie sausages grilled at South African braais (barbecues).
Served on a freshly toasted bun with grilled onions, ketchup, and mustard, the McDonald's South Africa boerie burger keeps things simple — letting the spiced meat take center stage. Unlike most McDonald's breakfast sandwiches, the traditional version of this menu item skips the egg and cheese, leaning entirely into savory, meat-forward flavors. It's available as a standalone snack or as part of the boerie burger meal, which includes regular fries and a drink. For bigger appetites, the boerie burger double and boerie burger double meal offer an extra patty for a more satisfying bite.
Meanwhile, the boerie and egg burger — and its combo meal version, which comes with fries and a small coffee — adds a fried egg into the mix for a hearty morning start. Another related breakfast option, the boerie and hash brown stack, layers a boerie patty with a crispy hash brown, grilled onions, and an optional jalapeño sauce, all stacked on a toasted bun. It's also offered with filter coffee for a full breakfast experience.
